Will Ospreay Shares the Backstory of His Assassin’s Creed Entrance at AEW All In: London 2024

Will Ospreay made a grand entrance at AEW All In: London 2024, channeling his inner "Assassin’s Creed" as he stepped into the ring.

During the post-show press conference on August 25, Ospreay reflected on his special Assassin’s Creed-themed entrance for his match against MJF.

“My mate Farbod (Esnaashari), he’s the ultimate link up artist,” Ospreay said. “For Wrestle Kingdom, we did Jack The Ripper [Jacob Frye], and he linked me up with Ubisoft. It did great on social media and promotion. Although it wasn’t the current game—it was Mirage at the time—it caught Ubisoft’s attention. They said, ‘We have Shadows coming out,’ and since I spent eight years growing up in Japan, it all clicked. Assassin’s Creed was something I attached myself to, something fans could connect with.”

Ospreay continued, “I’ve always loved Assassin’s Creed, and so did my friends. It became my gimmick, the Aerial Assassin, and in a way, it allowed me to grow into who I am today. The link-up for this entrance was perfect. Huge thanks to Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed, all the breakdancers, gymnasts, and Mike Mansury. It was one of the best moments of my life. I’m officially an Assassin now, part of the game. The possibilities are endless—action figures, downloadable characters, maybe even my own game. Assassin’s Creed Billy.”

In addition, Ospreay and Roger Craig Smith of Assassin’s Creed exchanged words on X (formerly Twitter) about the unforgettable entrance at Wembley Stadium.

“Could not have imagined how it was going to turn out, but I’m beyond honored that Will Ospreay and Ubisoft UK allowed me to be involved in such an EPIC moment at Wembley for AEW All In,” wrote Roger Craig Smith.

Ospreay replied, “You have no idea how much your role in Assassins Creed played a huge impact in my career. Thank you so much for being part of the biggest night of my life. We are assassins.”