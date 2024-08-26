Two Big Matches Set for AEW All Out 2024 on September 7

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Just one day after AEW All In: London 2024 event, the promotion has already begun building towards its next pay-per-view, AEW All Out 2024. The show is set for September 7th at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Two high-profile matches have been confirmed for All Out.

Newly crowned AEW International Champion Will Ospreay will defend his title against PAC in a highly anticipated rematch. Additionally, Willow Nightingale earned the right to choose the stipulation for her match against Kris Statlander for the CMLL Women’s World Championship after a victory in a mixed tag match at the Zero Hour pre-show.