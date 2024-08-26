WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Big Matches Set for AEW All Out 2024 on September 7

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2024

Just one day after AEW All In: London 2024 event, the promotion has already begun building towards its next pay-per-view, AEW All Out 2024. The show is set for September 7th at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Two high-profile matches have been confirmed for All Out.

Newly crowned AEW International Champion Will Ospreay will defend his title against PAC in a highly anticipated rematch. Additionally, Willow Nightingale earned the right to choose the stipulation for her match against Kris Statlander for the CMLL Women’s World Championship after a victory in a mixed tag match at the Zero Hour pre-show.

Tags: #aew #all out #chicago

