Dustin Rhodes Shares Candid Message with Fans After AEW All In 2024 Match

After his match at AEW All In 2024, Dustin Rhodes shared a heartfelt message with fans on X:
“Gonna be real for a moment. If you had asked me when I left WWE if I was done, I would have said yes. But then AEW called, and my passion was reignited. I've had 5 amazing, passionate years in @AEW, and I'm grateful that I can still perform at a high level, which impresses me personally.
I grew up watching Sting, who paved the way for all of us. Seeing him still going strong is truly inspirational. Whether you love or hate me, I genuinely believe I'm doing my best work after all these years.
Now, it’s time to elevate the #VonErichs @MarshallVonEric and @RossVonErich, and pass on my knowledge to them and @sammyguevara. I couldn’t be prouder or happier with this group of guys. Five years ago, I thought I was done, but passion called me back. Thanks @TonyKhan for all the opportunities. Here’s to another 36 years with #TheSonsOfTexas.”
