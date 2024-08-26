WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dustin Rhodes Shares Candid Message with Fans After AEW All In 2024 Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2024

After his match at AEW All In 2024, Dustin Rhodes shared a heartfelt message with fans on X:

“Gonna be real for a moment. If you had asked me when I left WWE if I was done, I would have said yes. But then AEW called, and my passion was reignited. I've had 5 amazing, passionate years in @AEW, and I'm grateful that I can still perform at a high level, which impresses me personally.

I grew up watching Sting, who paved the way for all of us. Seeing him still going strong is truly inspirational. Whether you love or hate me, I genuinely believe I'm doing my best work after all these years.

Now, it’s time to elevate the #VonErichs @MarshallVonEric and @RossVonErich, and pass on my knowledge to them and @sammyguevara. I couldn’t be prouder or happier with this group of guys. Five years ago, I thought I was done, but passion called me back. Thanks @TonyKhan for all the opportunities. Here’s to another 36 years with #TheSonsOfTexas.”


