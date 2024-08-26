Tessa Blanchard Opens Up About Events Leading to IMPACT/TNA Exit and the Mental Health Struggles

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In January 2020, Tessa Blanchard was on the verge of challenging Sami Callihan for the IMPACT World Championship at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Ahead of the event, Blanchard tweeted about the importance of women supporting women, which sparked responses from 10 wrestlers accusing her of bullying and using a racial slur against La Rosa Negra. Blanchard denied the allegations in a public statement.

Recently, Blanchard opened up about this challenging period in her career during an appearance on Straight Talk Wrestling. Reflecting on the accusations and their impact on her life, Blanchard revealed that she faced some of her darkest days following the controversy. She admitted that the situation left her feeling lost and at times too exhausted to face the day. She also disclosed that major contract offers from wrestling companies disappeared overnight, and she even begged IMPACT not to crown her the World Champion at Hard To Kill.

Despite the turmoil, Blanchard remains proud of who she has become. “Honestly, I wouldn’t change anything about the peaks, the valleys, the way my career’s been,” she shared. She explained that the hardships taught her valuable lessons about herself, both in and out of the wrestling ring.

Blanchard also recounted the severe mental health struggles she experienced, including moments when she considered ending her life. “I remember even imagining ways to just end it all,” she said, noting that her ex-husband and self-counseling helped her navigate through those dark times. She emphasized the importance of finding her identity outside of wrestling and learning to cope with anxiety, which she now manages through techniques like breathing exercises.

Blanchard acknowledged the support of her father, Tully Blanchard, and reflected on her time with IMPACT Wrestling, particularly her program with Sami Callihan. “I learned so much working in IMPACT, working with that locker room,” she said, expressing gratitude for the guidance she received from her father and stepfather, Magnum T.A.

Blanchard remains in contact with wrestling companies but is waiting for the right opportunity to return to the ring. “If it doesn’t feel right, then I’m not gonna do it, because my happiness right now is very important to me,” she explained.