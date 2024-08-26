WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nigel McGuinness Reflects on Emotional Return to the Ring: "There's Always Hope"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 26, 2024

Nigel McGuinness made a highly anticipated return to the ring at AEW All In, marking his first match since retiring in 2011. He participated in the Casino Gauntlet match, reigniting a dream he thought was long behind him.

In an exclusive digital interview, McGuinness opened up about the significance of his return:

"What you saw tonight was a long time coming," McGuinness shared. "13 years since I was in the ring, and 32 years since I first set foot in this stadium with the dream of becoming a professional wrestler. After I retired 13 years ago, I had to let that dream go. Sometimes in life, you have to focus on the positives. When we learned we'd be coming to Wembley, and the possibility of my return arose, tonight was just a small part of that journey.

"I've been thinking about this moment for a year and a half, walking out in front of my home crowd. It was surreal, almost unbelievable. The show is over now, and I took my shot—it didn’t pay off, but I’ll carry this memory for the rest of my life. If anything, tonight proves that there’s always hope."


Tags: #aew #all in #london #wembley stadium #nigel mcguinness

