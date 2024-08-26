Bryan Danielson Calls AEW All In 2024 “Without a Doubt” the Favorite Moment of His Entire Career

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the 2024 AEW All In PPV event, Bryan Danielson achieved a monumental victory by defeating Swerve Strickland to claim the AEW World Championship. Following the match, Danielson spoke to the media and shared his feelings about the win:

“I feel pretty great. People ask me all the time what my favorite moment is in wrestling, and I can never give them one answer because I’ve loved all of it. But this is the first time [Birdie] remembers seeing me wrestle live, this is the first time my son’s ever seen me wrestle live. Without a doubt, that was my favorite moment in my entire career.”

As for his future, Danielson added:

“I haven’t thought about my future at all past tonight. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ll be there in Champaign, Illinois, on Wednesday, and we’ll figure it out between now and then. I’m sure I’ll have an announcement then.”