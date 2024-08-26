Inside Scoop on Jamie Hayter’s AEW Comeback at All In: London 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jamie Hayter made her highly-anticipated return to AEW TV at All In, and a new report sheds light on the details surrounding her comeback. Hayter returned during the Zero Hour pre-show, marking her first appearance since May 2023. Fightful Select has confirmed that Hayter is officially cleared for in-ring action. At one point, there was even consideration of her returning in a short squash match.

According to the report, the possibility of Hayter returning to the ring had been increasing over the past few months. A tentative plan for her comeback at All In was developed, with sources close to Hayter revealing that she attended a recent AEW taping to meet with Tony Khan. This meeting was kept under wraps, and while there was a general idea of her role at All In, the plan wasn't finalized until the week leading up to the event.

After her return at All In, where she confronted Saraya during the Zero Hour pre-show, Hayter briefly commented on her comeback. When asked if she had a message for AEW fans, she responded, “Do I have anything to tell the AEW fans? I’ve got something for you. From now on, my actions are gonna do all the talking for me” (per Fightful).

Saraya also appeared during the post-show media event, where she issued a fiery threat to the absent Hayter, warning, “If you ever do that again, I’m going to beat your f***ing ass!”