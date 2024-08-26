Bryan Danielson Appearance and Ricochet vs. Kyle Fletcher Match Set for AEW Dynamite

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ricochet’s highly anticipated AEW Dynamite debut is set to take place soon.

In an exclusive social media post following AEW All In, Don Callis revealed that his protege, Kyle Fletcher, will face off against Ricochet this Wednesday.

During the promo, Callis mentioned how someone approached him, excited about a particular wrestler. Initially, Callis assumed they were talking about Kyle Fletcher, but to his surprise, the buzz was all about Ricochet making his debut in the Casino Gauntlet Match.

Callis remarked, "I know all the sickos are excited about Ricochet having a banger, but I’m excited about crushing him under my boot." Fletcher added that he "can’t wait to drop Ricochet on his head."

Additionally, the new AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will be appearing in Champaign, Illinois, on Wednesday to provide an update on his future. During the All In media scrum, Danielson admitted he hadn't thought much about his future beyond All In and hinted that he might have an announcement to make on Dynamite.

Here’s the updated card for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite:

- AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson will appear

- Kyle Fletcher vs. Ricochet