Tony Khan: AEW Collision Locker Room in 'Much Better Place' Compared to Last Year

Tony Khan shares thoughts on changes to Collision

In a media conversation following AEW All Out, Tony Khan discussed the company's creative process and how things have evolved, particularly regarding AEW’s Saturday show, Collision. While he didn’t directly mention CM Punk, Khan hinted at the challenges of the previous year.

Khan stated:

“I frankly think it’s an easier environment backstage at Collision than it was a year ago to do things. I think it’s a lot easier flow between the two shows than it was a year ago. I think the locker room is in a much better place than it was a year ago. As evidenced by when we came up here versus what happened here a year ago. I think it’s a much easier job I have because I had to deal with the people on Collision last year and it’s a much easier meeting process to put the TV together than it was a year ago at this time.”

Khan’s remarks appear to be a veiled reference to CM Punk, who was dismissed from AEW after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at last year’s All In. Punk had previously returned to AEW on the debut episode of Collision last year, following a backstage incident with The Elite after All Out 2022. He has since returned to WWE and is currently involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre.