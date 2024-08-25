Bryan Danielson Crowned New AEW World Champion at AEW All In London: 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Championship

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

It's main event time!

After over five hours of action, the show culminated with the final match of the evening. A pre-match video package aired, highlighting the emotional journey leading up to this career-defining bout. Bryan Danielson, risking his illustrious career, challenged reigning AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for the coveted title.

As the segment concludes, the electrifying sounds of Europe's "Final Countdown" blast through Wembley Stadium, signaling the arrival of the iconic "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson. The crowd erupts, singing along with the anthem, adding to the palpable big fight atmosphere. Bryan enters the ring to a thunderous reception, and as his music fades, the stage is set for a grand entrance by the reigning star of AEW's men's singles division.

Swerve Strickland makes his way out, donning custom gear that echoes MVP's style but with a striking black and gold twist. Prince Nana introduces a few special guests, and soon, the stadium buzzes with excitement as rappers take the stage to perform the Trill OG remix of "Swerve When I Drive." Big Bun takes the lead on the mic, while Nana entertains with his signature goofy but always captivating dance moves. As "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts steps in for the final pre-match introductions, the intensity in the arena reaches its peak, and the match is ready to begin.

The bell rings, and the crowd erupts into a near-unanimous standing ovation, with a thunderous roar filling the arena. Jim Ross, settling in for special guest commentary alongside the team, immediately recalls the moment he signed Danielson to his first WWE contract years ago. As Ross reflects, Danielson and Swerve waste no time, locking up and trading fierce chops, going nose-to-nose as the crowd rallies with a resounding "Let's go Bryan!" chant echoing throughout the venue.

Swerve then shoots a menacing glance at Brie Danielson and Bryan's family seated in the crowd. Excalibur notes how Bryan's daughter, Birdie, can be heard screaming with a mix of excitement and fear every time her father lands or takes a hit, suggesting it's likely having an effect on "The American Dragon." In the ring, Swerve begins to dominate the early exchanges, targeting Danielson's leg with calculated strikes. The momentum builds as Swerve delivers a punishing death valley driver to Danielson, slamming him onto the ring bell.

Swerve escalates the tension by dragging Danielson to ringside, directly in front of his family. With his wife and child just inches away, Swerve holds Danielson’s hands and mercilessly stomps him, all while taunting his loved ones. The brutality continues as Swerve grinds a cut on Danielson’s head, transforming his face into a crimson mask, with blood pouring down to his chin, still in full view of his horrified family.

Despite the onslaught, Danielson fights back, locking in the LeBelle Lock as Swerve struggles to prevent it from being fully applied. Gaining momentum, Danielson takes Swerve to the top rope, hooks his arms behind his back, and executes a jaw-dropping tiger suplex that sends Swerve crashing down on the back of his head and neck. Not letting up, Danielson grabs Swerve’s hands and delivers vicious, Ronnie Garvin-style stomps to his opponent.

Swerve, in a frenzy, unleashes a barrage of strikes on Danielson, culminating in a devastating modified Vertabreaker. The commentary team's voices drop to a hushed tone as ringside medics rush to the ring to check on Danielson's condition. Replays show the brutal impact as Swerve's assault continues.

Determined to finish the job, Swerve shoos away the medics and returns his focus to Danielson. Moments later, he attempts a finishing move, but Danielson, defying all odds, kicks out at the last second. The crowd erupts in cheers, their hopes reignited.

The AEW Champion, his face a mask of contempt, backs away and stalks Danielson, silencing the crowd with a pair of devastating house calls. He taunts and mocks the fallen Swerve, his eyes fixed on Danielson's family in the crowd.

But Danielson, refusing to be defeated, dodges a Swerve stomp and counters with a flurry of strikes, igniting the crowd once more. He lands a powerful move and then locks in a triangle choke, elbowing Swerve relentlessly. The crowd joins in a "Yes!" chant as Danielson connects with a devastating Busaiku Knee.

To the astonishment of everyone, Swerve no-sells the finisher, shrugging off the impact and resuming his assault. He pummels Danielson mercilessly, seemingly delivering a knockout blow. As he covers Danielson, the crowd's collective gasp echoes through the arena. Excalibur, his voice filled with disbelief, notes that it's the first time anyone has kicked out of Swerve's Big Pressure.

Hangman Page makes a dramatic appearance, emerging from the crowd to send Nana flying with a powerful launch. He locks eyes with Swerve, but before he can make a move, security steps in and drags him away.

Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson seizes the moment, recovering in time to deliver a devastating Busaiku Knee to Swerve. He goes for the pin but only gets a near fall, igniting the crowd into a thunderous "This is Awesome!" chant. The two trade blows, with the audience roaring for Danielson's strikes and booing Swerve's. Danielson delivers another Busaiku Knee, locking in the LeBelle Lock as the crowd reaches a fever pitch.

Swerve struggles but nearly escapes, only for Danielson to tighten the hold with an S-grip, forcing Swerve to tap out. The arena erupts in celebration as Europe's "Final Countdown" blares, marking the end of an epic main event. Bryan Danielson's career continues, and he is now the new AEW World Champion.

The commentators note this is the first time Swerve has ever tapped out. Danielson's family and the new AEW Trios Champions from the BCC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta, join him in the ring as fireworks light up the sky and confetti rains down. Fans sing along with "Final Countdown" as Jim Ross signs off, and Excalibur wraps up the show. That's how AEW All In: London 2024 concludes.

Winner and NEW AEW Champion: Bryan Danielson