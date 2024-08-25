Jack Perry Retains The TNT Title at AEW All In: London 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNT Championship Coffin Match

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

The ring entrances for the co-main event began, as Darby Allin, sporting his signature giant fluffy pink jacket, made his way to the ring. Reigning TNT Champion Jack Perry, also known as "The Scapegoat," followed suit, entering the squared circle. The bell rang, signaling the start of the highly anticipated TNT Championship Coffin Match.

On the floor at ringside, Allin and Perry engaged in a heated brawl, with Perry gaining the upper hand. Allin countered, leaning a coffin against a podium-style table. He then ran and dove through the ropes, but Perry moved, causing Allin to crash and burn onto the coffin. Allin regrouped, re-entering the ring and bringing a bag labeled "Scapegoat" with him.

Perry opens the bag, revealing a pile of glass that spills onto the canvas.

As U.K. fans chant "Oh, cry me a river!" in reference to last year's controversy with CM Punk at ALL IN, Perry attempts to slam Darby onto the glass, but Darby counters and slams Perry onto it instead. Outside the ring, Perry grabs a roll of tape to bind Darby’s hands, but Darby fights back, rallying the crowd's support as he goes after the champion. Perry gains the upper hand as the brawl moves up the ramp, where he drops Darby onto the hard surface before ripping the challenger’s belt from his waist.

Perry whips Darby with the belt, then restrains his feet, mocking him as Darby struggles to stand. Perry seizes the moment, throwing Darby off the stage, sending him crashing through a table below. With Darby down, Perry heads down the ramp to retrieve the coffin but changes his mind, opting to grab the body bag instead. He returns to Darby, stuffing him into the bag and zipping it shut. Perry drags the bag down the ramp toward the coffin, but as he opens it to seal Darby inside, Darby manages to avoid it.

Perry responds with a running knee that sends Darby back into the coffin. He quickly closes the lid, securing the victory. With this win, "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry remains the TNT Champion.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Jack Perry