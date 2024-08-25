Mercedes Mone Retains TBS Championship at AEW All In: London 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

This match, like many others on the card, featured a championship on the line. "The CEO" Mercedes Mone would defend her TBS Championship against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

The package concluded, and former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker made her grand entrance to the ring, greeted by a thunderous ovation from the crowd.

Mercedes Mone followed, making a dramatic entrance accompanied by Kamille. She performed her signature "CEO" dance as she entered the ring, ready for the highly anticipated showdown.

The bell rings, and the match is officially underway. A slap to the face kicks things off, leading to an early armbar attempt. The action heats up as Mone connects with a dropkick, followed by a taunting dance for the crowd.

Baker quickly counters, attempting to lock in her Lockjaw finisher, but Mone manages to escape. Kamille steps in, pulling Mone under the bottom rope and cradling her protectively like a baby.

Mone drove Baker into the turnbuckle and followed with a series of elbow strikes. Baker fought back, attempting a Pittsburgh Sunrise, but Kamille's distraction allowed Mone to gain the advantage. Mone executed a back-breaker over the top turnbuckle and covered Baker, but Baker kicked out.

Mone shoved Baker to the outside, but quickly brought her back into the ring and scored a nearfall. She targeted Baker's back with a knee strike and a side slam, but Baker continued to fight back with elbow strikes. Mone countered with another back-breaker and a nearfall, followed by a stretching submission. Baker escaped with knee strikes and a back elbow, but her back gave out as she tried to pick Mone up.

Mone delivered the Three Amigos and covered Baker, but Baker kicked out at two. Mone continued her assault, targeting Baker's back with knee strikes and attempting a splash from the top rope. However, Baker countered with a knee strike and a stomp, but Mone countered with a powerbomb for a nearfall.

Mone ran the ropes, but Baker dropped her with a cutter. Baker picked Mone up, but Mone sent her to the corner and charged for double knees. Baker dodged, sending Mone into the turnbuckles, and followed with a neck-breaker. Baker dropped Mone with a Slingblade and a double underhook slam for a nearfall.

Baker put on her glove and attempted Lockjaw, but Mone rolled through and scored a nearfall. Mone slammed Baker down and covered her, but Baker kicked out again. Mone put on Baker's glove and struck her in the back, but Baker countered with an Air Raid Crash and a nearfall. Mone kicked out, keeping the match alive.

Baker lands a series of punches before retrieving her glove. She attempts another Air Raid Crash, but Mone fights out, only for Baker to counter the Mone Maker. Mone manages to drop Baker to the canvas and drags her toward the corner. Climbing the turnbuckle, Mone kicks Baker in the back, but Baker intercepts her on the top rope. They exchange blows until Baker counters an attempted avalanche body slam into one of her own for a near fall, with Kamille slipping Mercede's foot under the rope to break the count. As the referee deals with Kamille, Mone grabs the TBS title belt.

Before she can use it, the referee catches her with the belt. While the ref is occupied, Kamille tries to hit Baker with the NJPW STRONG Women’s title belt, but Baker avoids the strike and cleverly alerts the referee, who catches Kamille in the act and ejects her from ringside, drawing a big pop from the crowd. With Kamille out of the picture, Baker seizes the opportunity and goes after Mone, looking for the win as the crowd at Wembley Stadium erupts.

Baker slammed Mone's face into the turnbuckle and followed with the Pittsburgh Sunrise. She delivered a stomp and covered Mone, but Mone kicked out. Baker attempted Lockjaw, but Mone rolled toward the ropes. Baker persisted, rolling back over for another Lockjaw attempt, but Mone countered by biting Baker's fingers and rolling her up for a nearfall.

They exchanged a series of roll-up attempts, before Mone slammed Baker's face into the top turnbuckle. She followed up with her signature Mone Maker finisher, securing the victory. Mone retained her TBS Championship.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone