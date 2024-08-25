Will Ospreay Crowned New AEW International Champion at All In: London 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW American Championship

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

A pre-match video package set the stage for one of the most highly anticipated matches of the evening: Maxwell Jacob Friedman defending his AEW American Championship against Will Ospreay, the former AEW International Champion. As the video concluded, "The Aerial Assassin" made his grand entrance, greeted by a thunderous ovation from the crowd.

The familiar sounds of MJF's entrance music followed, eliciting an equally loud, albeit overwhelmingly negative, reaction from the Wembley Stadium crowd. The fans sang along to the catchy tune, expressing their displeasure as MJF made his way to the ring for the highly anticipated match.

The bell rang, and MJF and Ospreay immediately charged at each other, colliding in a flurry of strikes. In the corner, the referee separated them, but MJF landed a cheap shot with a thumb to Ospreay's eye. Ospreay retaliated with a powerful dive over the ropes, splashing onto MJF at ringside.

Back in the ring, MJF dodged a hidden blade attempt by Ospreay, causing the challenger to accidentally hit the referee. Taking advantage, MJF unleashed a barrage of strikes, driving Ospreay to the outside and sending him into the barricade. He even took a bite out of Ospreay's head before re-entering the ring to reset the count and deliver a powerful boot to the challenger.

Ospreay fought back, but MJF countered with a back body drop, sending him to the floor. Ospreay returned to the ring and landed a nearfall, but MJF countered with a knee to the spine, only for Ospreay to kick out. Ospreay set up for an Oscutter, but MJF intercepted with a Kangaroo Kick, drawing a brief pop from the crowd that quickly turned into jeers.

Ospreay slowly rose to his feet, the crowd cheering him on as he approached the ropes. However, MJF once again resorted to a cheap shot, raking his thumb across Ospreay's eye.

MJF mocked Ospreay, but the challenger caught him for a nearfall. MJF rolled out of the ring to regroup, while Ospreay attempted a Sasuke Special from the ropes. MJF intercepted, countering with a devastating tombstone piledriver onto the floor.

MJF stood up and mocked Ospreay for his aerial prowess, but Ospreay surprised him with a dive of his own, dropping MJF to the floor. Ospreay then set MJF up on the top rope and executed a shooting star press, landing on his back. Ospreay covered MJF, but the champion kicked out at two.

Ospreay attempted a Storm Breaker, but MJF countered with a Cross Rhodes, only for Ospreay to kick out. MJF followed with a brainbuster, but Ospreay countered with a Stundog and an Oscutter, nearly securing the victory. However, MJF managed to get his foot on the ropes.

Ospreay tried another Storm Breaker, but MJF countered with a vicious piledriver for a close two-count. They both slowly rose to their feet, exchanging blows. MJF landed a powerful right hand, but Ospreay fought back, finally connecting with a Storm Breaker. The crowd erupted as Ospreay covered MJF, but the champion once again kicked out.

The action spills to the floor again, leading to a collision with the cameraman. Ospreay shows concern for the cameraman, giving MJF an opportunity to sneak the title into the ring. MJF attempts a cheap shot, but Ospreay counters with a well-timed kick.

Despite Ospreay’s efforts, MJF still manages to land a title shot, going for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out. MJF tries to execute a Hidden Blade, but Ospreay dodges. In the chaos, both men collide, knocking the referee out of the ring. With the ref down, MJF teases a Tiger Driver '91, but Ospreay counters. Ospreay considers hitting the move himself, but MJF lands a low blow. MJF then tries to retrieve brass knuckles, only to be stopped by a masked figure, who reveals himself to be Daniel Garcia.

Seizing the moment, Ospreay delivers a Tiger Driver '91 to MJF, securing the victory to reclaim the AEW International Championship. Ospreay refuses to accept the American title after his win. Interim EVP Christopher Daniels enters the ring with a bag containing the AEW International Championship, which Ospreay proudly celebrates with.

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: Will Ospreay