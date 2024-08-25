Ricochet Joins AEW, Makes Debut at All In: London 2024 Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ricochet is officially part of AEW!

During AEW's All In event at Wembley Stadium on August 25th, Ricochet made his highly anticipated debut by participating in the Casino Gauntlet match, where the winner earned a shot at the AEW World Championship.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion dazzled fans with his signature high-flying maneuvers, but it was Christian Cage who ultimately claimed victory in the match.

Following the event, Tony Khan confirmed that Ricochet has signed with AEW, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the high-flying star.