Ricochet Joins AEW, Makes Debut at All In: London 2024 Event

Ricochet is officially part of AEW!
During AEW's All In event at Wembley Stadium on August 25th, Ricochet made his highly anticipated debut by participating in the Casino Gauntlet match, where the winner earned a shot at the AEW World Championship.
The former WWE Intercontinental Champion dazzled fans with his signature high-flying maneuvers, but it was Christian Cage who ultimately claimed victory in the match.
Following the event, Tony Khan confirmed that Ricochet has signed with AEW, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the high-flying star.
Welcome to AEW!@KingRicochet is All Elite!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 25, 2024
Thank you all watching #AEWAllIn right NOW! pic.twitter.com/VLBhkkm8Jk
⚡ AEW All In: London 2024 Results
Over 50,000 Fans Gather for AEW All In Tonight, Live from Wembley Stadium! Here’s what’s on tap for tonight's action-packed eve [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 25, 2024 04:43PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com