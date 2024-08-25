WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricochet Joins AEW, Makes Debut at All In: London 2024 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2024

Ricochet is officially part of AEW!

During AEW's All In event at Wembley Stadium on August 25th, Ricochet made his highly anticipated debut by participating in the Casino Gauntlet match, where the winner earned a shot at the AEW World Championship.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion dazzled fans with his signature high-flying maneuvers, but it was Christian Cage who ultimately claimed victory in the match.

Following the event, Tony Khan confirmed that Ricochet has signed with AEW, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the high-flying star.

AEW All In: London 2024 Results

Over 50,000 Fans Gather for AEW All In Tonight, Live from Wembley Stadium! Here’s what’s on tap for tonight's action-packed eve [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 25, 2024 04:43PM


