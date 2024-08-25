Christian Wins Casino Gauntlet Amidst Multiple Shock Returns, Including Former WWE Superstar

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Casino Gauntlet

Following a video package hyping AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 in London, the action shifted back to Wembley Stadium. Justin Roberts, "The Dapper Yapper," conducted the ring introductions and explained the rules for the Casino Gauntlet match. The winner would earn the coveted "Casino Chip," redeemable for a title shot at any time. With rumors of surprises in store, the excitement was palpable.

Orange Cassidy, as announced, kicked off the match as the first entrant. The crowd eagerly awaited the second competitor, who would share the ring with the "Freshly Squeezed" one. The iconic coin drop sounded, and the crowd erupted in cheers as Kazuchika Okada, the AEW Continental Champion, made his entrance. The bell rang, and the match was underway.

Okada immediately sought to land his signature Rainmaker, while Cassidy countered with his signature offense. As the countdown timer approached zero, the first surprise of the match was revealed: Nigel McGuinness, making a triumphant return after years on the sidelines, entered the match to compete for the AEW World Championship.

The three competitors battle it out until the countdown clock appears once more, signaling the arrival of Kyle O'Reilly. With two members of The Conglomeration now in the ring, the action briefly turns into a two-on-two affair before everyone starts mixing it up again. The clock ticks down, and the next entrant is a major surprise—fresh off his G1 Climax victory, Zack Sabre Jr. enters to a massive pop from the U.K. crowd.

As the chaos ensues, the ring clears, leaving only McGuinness and ZSJ standing. The two share an intense staredown, drawing a huge reaction from the Wembley fans. They finally engage, prompting a "This is Wrestling!" chant from the crowd. Okada then joins the fray, taking out McGuinness and facing off with ZSJ. He goes for a neckbreaker, which ZSJ initially dodges, but Okada ultimately lands the move, though he’s clearly favoring his right shoulder as he gets back to his feet.

Okada follows up with a top-rope elbow drop on ZSJ. Roderick Strong is the next to enter, and mere seconds after joining the action and hitting a few moves, the countdown clock reappears. The match feels rushed, with intervals seemingly sped up, leaving little time for fans to fully absorb the action. Mark Briscoe enters next, followed by Hangman Page, adding even more intensity to the already chaotic scene.

Page, upon entering the ring, immediately attempted a Buckshot Lariat. However, before he could connect, the familiar sound of a guitar screech filled the arena. Jeff Jarrett made his grand entrance, greeted by a thunderous ovation from the British crowd. The crowd was singing along to the "My world!" chorus of Jarrett's entrance theme, creating an electric atmosphere.

Jarrett pointed his guitar at Hangman Page, signaling his intent. The two men engaged in an intense stare-down, their rivalry palpable. They quickly exchanged blows, the match escalating with each strike.

The countdown clock reappears, bringing yet another huge surprise entrant—former WWE Superstar Ricochet! The crowd inside Wembley Stadium erupts in shock and excitement, mirrored by the astonishment of the AEW commentary team. Ricochet hits the ring and immediately starts flying around with his signature high-flying moves, prompting the commentators to note how seamlessly he seems to fit into AEW.

As the next countdown wraps up, Christian Cage's theme hits, and he makes his way to the ring. However, before he can even reach ringside, Ricochet launches himself from the ropes, splashing onto Cage and taking him down. Moments later, Jeff Jarrett enters to a massive pop, delivering a thunderous guitar shot to Christian’s head, shattering it into a thousand splinters and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

As the next countdown timer expired, Killswitch made a dramatic entrance. He immediately asserted his presence, delivering a devastating chokeslam to O'Reilly. Cage capitalized on the situation, pinning O'Reilly for the victory. With this win, Cage earned the right to cash in his Casino Chip and challenge for the AEW Championship at any time of his choosing.

Winner: Christian Cage