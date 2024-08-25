The Young Bucks Retain AEW Tag-Team Championships at AEW All In: London 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Tag-Team Championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

Next up are the reigning AEW Tag-Team Champions, The Young Bucks—Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. Sporting ruffled, 1800s-style British attire, they strut to the ring, posing with their titles on the ropes as their entrance music fades.

The Acclaimed’s beat drops next, and Max Caster, accompanied by Anthony Bowens and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn, steps out with a microphone. Caster delivers his signature freestyle rap as the trio heads to the ring for their big title opportunity. The bell rings, and we're officially underway. Loud "Oh, scissor me daddy!" chants echo throughout Wembley Stadium.

Max Caster and Dax Harwood kick things off as the legal men. The action intensifies as The Young Bucks eventually enter the ring, only to be quickly thrown out by FTR and The Acclaimed, who then engage in a wild four-man brawl.

Nicholas Jackson sneaks in with a blind tag, though Excalibur mistakenly refers to him as Matthew—an easy mix-up given their similar appearance. Taz and Tony Schiavone quickly come to his defense with jokes about brotherly resemblance. An assisted sliced bread spot follows, with Jackson gaining the upper hand as the crowd breaks into a "CM Punk! CM Punk!" chant.

Bowens nails a big move on Jackson but is caught by a superkick from his brother while distracted by the crowd. Caster and Bowens respond with a BTE Trigger and a Shatter Machine, using the Bucks' and FTR's signature moves to the crowd’s delight. A pin attempt is quickly broken up, and the Bucks regain control, pausing to pump up their custom Reeboks before launching a superkick party.

Jackson attempts a cheap shot with the title belt, but "Daddy Ass" intervenes, taking him out with a Fame-Asser onto the belt. In the chaotic final moments, The Young Bucks hit their EVP Trigger on FTR, securing the pinfall victory. With this win, The Young Bucks remain the AEW Tag-Team Champions, becoming the first team to successfully retain their titles on the show.

Winners and STILL AEW Tag-Team Champions: The Young Bucks