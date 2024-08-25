HOOK Becomes a 3-Time FTW Champion at AEW All In: London 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

FTW Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK

Our third match of the evening brings yet another championship bout to the stage. "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho, the longest-reigning "For The World" Champion in pro wrestling history, makes his entrance to a live band performance. Grabbing the mic, Jericho greets the crowd with his signature "Hi guys!" before launching into a live Fozzy performance ahead of his latest title defense.

As Jericho makes his way to the ring, he belts out a song that hasn't been featured in AEW programming, wrapping it up with a classic "Thanks guys!" We then cut to HOOK backstage just before his theme music hits. The crowd in Wembley Stadium begins chanting "HOOK! HOOK! HOOK!" as his entrance ritual, reminiscent of Bill Goldberg, unfolds.

The iconic "beep, beep" EKG sounds from Taz's old-school WWE theme music echo through the arena, drawing a huge reaction from the U.K. crowd. The sounds transition into Action Bronson’s familiar beats as "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" makes his way to the ring. Meanwhile, Taz joins the commentary team to call the action in this title clash. The bell rings, and the match is officially underway.

Right from the start, "FTW Rules" come into play, as Jericho’s Learning Tree cohorts, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, ambush HOOK, creating an immediate three-on-one disadvantage. Jericho hits a Judas Effect and goes for the pin, but HOOK kicks out at one. Fighting back, HOOK unleashes a series of explosive suplexes, with the commentators reminding us that he’s battling with one eye.

HOOK continues to toss his opponents around the ring until the numbers game catches up with him again. Jericho introduces a sack full of cricket balls, using them as weapons, but HOOK turns the tables, suplexing Jericho onto the scattered balls. HOOK then grabs a cricket bat, choking Jericho with it as the veteran keeps yelling "Hi guys!" to the crowd, even while being choked.

Jericho regained control and instructed his "Learning Tree" cohorts, Bill and Keith, to set up a table. They also retrieved a barbed-wire board and laid it across the table, creating a dangerous obstacle. Bill attempted a powerful chokeslam onto the board, but HOOK evaded the attack and countered with his own offense.

Jericho targeted HOOK's injured eye, taunting him and exploiting his temporary vision issues. The champion baited HOOK, who swung wildly at empty air, before delivering a vicious trash can shot. Jericho stalked his opponent, setting him up for a devastating Judas Effect. However, HOOK avoided the attack and countered with a forceful t-bone suplex.

As HOOK removed the bandages from his eye, it became clear that his vision had been restored. The earlier punishment he endured had been a calculated strategy, not the result of genuine vision problems.

Bill was knocked out on the apron and fell through the barbed-wire table, landing with a sickening thud. HOOK seemed poised for victory, but interference from Jericho's associates once again disrupted the match. Taz, growing increasingly frustrated, announced his intention to intervene. He stood up and applied a Tazmission to one of Jericho's goons, while HOOK simultaneously locked in a Red-rum submission on Jericho, securing the victory.

Winner and NEW FTW Champion: HOOK