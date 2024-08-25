Pac, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta capture AEW Trios Championship at AEW All In: London 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Trios Championship London Ladder Match

The Patriarchy (c) vs. The House Of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta

The "Zero Hour" pre-show concludes with the entrances of the four competing teams for the AEW Trios Championship in the "London Ladder Match." The Patriarchy (c), The House Of Black, The Bang Bang Gang, and the trio of Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta all make their way to the ring, setting the stage for a high-stakes, chaotic battle. This four-way title clash will serve as the explosive opener for the main card of today's AEW All In: London 2024 pay-per-view.

With the anticipation building, the commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and their colleagues wrap up the pre-show, urging fans to tune in to the pay-per-view for what promises to be an unforgettable night of wrestling action. The scene then shifts back to the ring as the pay-per-view kicks off with this thrilling match.

The match kicked off with a flurry of action as multiple teams engaged in a chaotic brawl. Within minutes, the intensity escalated as ladders and tables were introduced into the ring. Two tables were positioned in opposite corners, and a third was placed on the apron as a bridge.

The Gunns found themselves in precarious positions, perched atop ladders in separate corners. Brody King and Claudio Castagnoli joined the fray, resulting in a spectacular crash as all four men plummeted through the two tables in the ring. Austin and Colten Gunn took the brunt of the impact. The chaos continued as a daring tope suicida sent another competitor crashing through a table outside the ring.

PAC secures the final climb, capturing the titles for his team. The unexpected alliance of Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta are now the new AEW Trios Champions.

Winners and NEW AEW Trios Champions: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta.