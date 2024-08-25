Jamie Hayter Unveils Striking New Look at AEW All In: London 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter made a surprise return at tonight's All In: London 2024 Zero Hour pre-show, sporting a bold new look and reigniting a rivalry with Saraya.

During the pre-show, Saraya, flanked by her family and Harley Cameron, attempted to disrupt the event due to not being booked. As she proclaimed herself the best female wrestler from England, Hayter emerged to the shock of everyone in attendance.

With striking new orange hair and colorful attire, Hayter immediately launched an attack on Saraya's entourage, including Saraya's mother. The former champion then focused on Saraya herself, driving her from the ring in a dominant display.

This marks Hayter's first appearance in AEW since Double or Nothing 2023, where she lost the Women's World Championship to Toni Storm after a reign exceeding six months. A shoulder injury sidelined Hayter for over a year, with no official timetable for her return as recent as February 2024.

Hayter's fiery return sets the stage for a potential clash with Saraya, the reigning AEW Women's World Champion. Fans can expect more information on Hayter and the future of the Women's division as All In: London 2024 continues.