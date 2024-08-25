WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Swerve Strickland Re-Signs with AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2024

Swerve Strickland Re-Signs with AEW

At AEW All In Zero Hour, it was officially announced that Swerve Strickland, the reigning AEW World Champion, has renewed his contract with the promotion.

Fightful had previously reported that AEW was working on restructuring Swerve’s contract, and today's announcement confirms those efforts have been successful.

Swerve debuted in AEW at Revolution in March 2022. Since then, he’s become a one-time AEW Tag Team Champion and captured the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty this past April.

AEW All In: London 2024 Results

Over 50,000 Fans Gather for AEW All In Tonight, Live from Wembley Stadium! Here’s what’s on tap for tonight's action-packed eve [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 25, 2024 04:43PM


Tags: #aew #swerve strickland #all in

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89025/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π