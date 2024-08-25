Swerve Strickland Re-Signs with AEW

At AEW All In Zero Hour, it was officially announced that Swerve Strickland, the reigning AEW World Champion, has renewed his contract with the promotion.
Fightful had previously reported that AEW was working on restructuring Swerve’s contract, and today's announcement confirms those efforts have been successful.
Swerve debuted in AEW at Revolution in March 2022. Since then, he’s become a one-time AEW Tag Team Champion and captured the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty this past April.
SWERVE HAS OFFICIALLY RE-SIGNED WITH AEW!! #AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/RhboL4sEC4— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 25, 2024
