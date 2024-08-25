WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces Grand Slam Australia for February 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2024

All Elite Wrestling has made history by announcing their inaugural Australian debut, Grand Slam Australia. The highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

This marks the fifth installment of AEW’s Grand Slam series, following four successful events at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. The Australian edition promises to be a landmark occasion for the company, expanding its global reach to a passionate fanbase.

The news comes after weeks of speculation and reports in Australia that AEW was eyeing a stadium show in the country. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed these plans during a pre-All In media call.

Suncorp Stadium, primarily known for hosting rugby and soccer matches, will be transformed to accommodate a massive wrestling event. With a listed capacity of 52,500 and the potential for additional seating at field level, the stadium is expected to break its record attendance, previously set by a concert by Ed Sheeran.

Australia becomes the sixth country to host an AEW-branded event, joining the United States, Canada, England, Wales, and Japan. The Grand Slam Australia event will also mark the company’s fourth continent.

