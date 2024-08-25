WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Confirms 2025 Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View in London

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2024

During the pre-show of today’s All In, AEW announced that the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be held in London. While the exact venue and date are yet to be confirmed, this marks the first time the event will take place in the UK.

The 2024 Forbidden Door event was held at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, featuring a main event where Swerve Strickland defended the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay.

