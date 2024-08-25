AEW Confirms 2025 Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View in London

During the pre-show of today’s All In, AEW announced that the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be held in London. While the exact venue and date are yet to be confirmed, this marks the first time the event will take place in the UK.
The 2024 Forbidden Door event was held at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, featuring a main event where Swerve Strickland defended the AEW World Championship against Will Ospreay.
AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door in London just announced for 2025 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/c15F7g9r9m— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 25, 2024
