Darby Allin Calls Out Jack Perry's Actions at 2023 All In: "It P*ssed Me Off, It’s Just Ungrateful"

In September 2023, AEW terminated CM Punk's contract after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In PPV event. While speaking to Kenny McIntosh of ITRWrestling.com, Darby Allin addressed the incident while promoting his upcoming match against Perry at the 2024 All In PPV event.

“I think the best thing is when you can bring stuff that you are actually passionate about. The fact that he [Perry] did what he did last year was annoying. It was super annoying because you think of 80,000 plus fans, and then you’re gonna go into business for yourself.

There are literally people who would die for that opportunity, people who will never get to ever do that, and then you’re more focused on that. So of course I would bring that in because that pssed me off. It pssed off a lot of people. It’s just ungrateful.”