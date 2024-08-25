WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Darby Allin Calls Out Jack Perry's Actions at 2023 All In: "It P*ssed Me Off, It’s Just Ungrateful"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2024

In September 2023, AEW terminated CM Punk's contract after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In PPV event. While speaking to Kenny McIntosh of ITRWrestling.com, Darby Allin addressed the incident while promoting his upcoming match against Perry at the 2024 All In PPV event.

“I think the best thing is when you can bring stuff that you are actually passionate about. The fact that he [Perry] did what he did last year was annoying. It was super annoying because you think of 80,000 plus fans, and then you’re gonna go into business for yourself.

There are literally people who would die for that opportunity, people who will never get to ever do that, and then you’re more focused on that. So of course I would bring that in because that pssed me off. It pssed off a lot of people. It’s just ungrateful.”

Source: itrwrestling.com
Tags: #aew #all in #london #wembley stadium #cm punk #jack perry #darby allin

