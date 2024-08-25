WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Alters Original Plans for Bryan Danielson's Final Run

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 25, 2024

The journey to AEW All In: London 2024 for Bryan Danielson began taking shape as early as the Spring. However, in the final months leading up to the event, “The American Dragon” encountered an unexpected medical challenge.

According to Fightful Select, Danielson was cleared by doctors to compete at AEW All In: London 2024 and against Jeff Jarrett on AEW television. However, he was not medically approved to participate in the AEW Blood & Guts 2024 “Team AEW vs. The Elite” match.

In recent months, AEW has become increasingly aware that Danielson's final run might include fewer matches than initially anticipated, especially following AEW All In: London 2024. Consequently, the Blackpool Combat Club member has only competed in one match over the last month-and-a-half, spanning the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament and AEW All In: London 2024.

Interestingly, Danielson has been working without an active AEW contract for the past three weeks. Despite this, he continues to fulfill his responsibilities as part of the AEW Disciplinary Committee under the terms of his AEW talent agreement.

Sources within AEW indicate that the company expects to resume negotiations for a new working agreement once Danielson concludes his current run. Tony Khan reportedly holds a great deal of trust in Danielson, recognizing him as a selfless individual deeply committed to the company’s growth and the development of its talent.

Throughout his AEW tenure, Danielson has consistently lobbied against becoming a champion, mirroring the stance taken by fellow legend Sting during his time in the company. In fact, Danielson has gone even further, often advocating to lose the majority of his matches, with some insiders noting that he seems to regret when he does emerge victorious.

While there has been no word of Danielson saying his goodbyes within AEW, it's worth noting that even if he retires from active in-ring competition after AEW All In: London 2024, he is expected to continue contributing to AEW in some capacity.

Bryan Danielson will put his career on the line in an attempt to capture the AEW World Championship from Swerve Strickland in the main event of AEW All In: London 2024, set to take place on Saturday, August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Source: Fightful Select
