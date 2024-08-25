Final Card Announced for AEW All In: London 2024 Tonight

The final card for AEW's All In 2024 pay-per-view event is now set for tonight

A ten-man tag team match has been added to the Zero Hour kickoff show. Dustin Rhodes, The Von Erichs, Sammy Guevara, and Katsuyori Shibata will team up to take on Brian Cage, Gates of Agony, and The Undisputed Kingdom.

Here’s the updated lineup for AEW All In: 2024:

Main Card:

AEW World Championship - Title vs. Career:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship:

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW American Championship:

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

AEW TBS Championship:

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Britt Baker

Coffin Match for the AEW TNT Championship:

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

Last Chance Match for the FTW Championship:

Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK

AEW World Tag Team Championships:

The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

London Ladders Match for the AEW World Trios Championships:

The Patriarchy (c) vs. The House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC

Casino Gauntlet Match:

Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and more TBD

Zero Hour:

Winning Team Chooses the Stipulation for All Out 2024:

Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway

10-Man Tag Team Match:

Dustin Rhodes, The Von Erichs, Sammy Guevara & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Brian Cage, Gates of Agony & The Undisputed Kingdom