Ronda Rousey Reveals WWE’s Scrapped Plans for Evolution 2

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2024

During her appearance on the Ring The Belle podcast, Ronda Rousey revealed WWE’s plans for a second Evolution PLE that ultimately didn’t materialize.

“They offered to bring it back for a second time,” Rousey shared. “They said, ‘Ronda, if you stay after WrestleMania, we’ll have another Evolution in 6 weeks and have you and Becky as a singles,’ and I was like, ‘I promised my family…’ I kept saying, ‘Oh, I want to go from WrestleMania until Survivor Series,’ but then Triple H convinced me to stay from WrestleMania to WrestleMania. I promised my family that would be it. I have kids, a husband, a home, and I’m gone for weeks on end. When they said that, I was like, ‘No, I’ve already asked too much of my family. I can’t ask any more of them. I promised them this. I promised you I would stay this long, and I promised them I would only stay this long. I’m not going to keep moving the goalpost.’ And then I ended up shattering my knuckle anyway, which I got an extra little nug now, so I wouldn’t have been able to do it regardless.”

Rousey continued, “But, yeah, they tried to dangle that carrot for me, but I couldn’t. Hopefully, they’ll bring it back. I don’t think they need me for it. I think they’re past that point. They just need to believe in the women because they can do it. That event was incredible and sold out the venue. I feel like there should be more, but no one’s asking me… Then they came back, and they’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ll get to it. Never mind,’ and I was like, ‘I’m going to go tag with Shayna [Baszler], or I want to leave,’ and that’s the only time I got to do my own booking.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #ronda rousey #evolution

