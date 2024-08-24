Matt Cardona Reflects on Journey, Wants Another WrestleMania Moment

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Matt Cardona has his sights set on where he wants to finish his wrestling career.

More than four years after his release from WWE, Cardona recently told Sports Illustrated that he feels closer to a world title run in WWE now than ever before, largely thanks to his success on the independent circuit.

“I think right now in summer 2024, being released from WWE for four years, I honestly feel like I’m closer to the WWE world title than I was when I worked for WWE,” Cardona stated.

He added, “I’m proud to be the ‘Indie God,’ I’m proud to be the face of GCW, but when it’s all said and done, I want to end my career in WWE. I want to have another WrestleMania moment, I want to be in Madison Square Garden, but as Matt Cardona. Zack Ryder is dead.”

Reflecting on his WWE persona, Cardona shared, “I am so fortunate for Zack Ryder—for the highs and the lows, the good and the bad—because it set me up for this. It prepared me for this.”

Cardona, who wrestled as Zack Ryder for 14 years in WWE, was released in April 2020. During his tenure, he became a two-time tag team champion alongside Brian Myers and held the United States and Intercontinental titles once each.

Since his release, Cardona has rebranded himself as “The Indie God,” capturing the GCW World title, the Impact Digital Media title, and the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. Despite suffering a torn pec that required surgery in April, Cardona made his return to TNA television earlier this month, crashing the wedding of PCO and Steph De Lander. He’s also set to return to GCW this weekend for Homecoming in Atlantic City, New Jersey.