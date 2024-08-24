Mercedes Mone on AEW: “I Have Space to Be Heard and Seen in a Way I Haven’t Before”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Mercedes Mone recently expressed that she has finally found “the space to be heard” in AEW.

Mone, who is set to face Britt Baker at AEW All In, penned an article for The Independent titled “How I helped women’s wrestling get the respect it deserves,” where she shared her journey from discovering wrestling at the age of 10 to her current role in AEW.

“Every day I’d daydream about stepping into that ring like one of my heroes – Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Manami Toyota, Aja Kong – and making a name for myself as one of the best to ever lace up a pair of boots,” Mone wrote, reflecting on her early passion for wrestling.

She went on to discuss her mission alongside the Four Horsewomen to elevate women's wrestling: “While wrestling had always featured women – some of whom I grew up idolizing, and who were incredible talents in their own right – they had always played second fiddle to the men. I, along with the Horsewomen, made it a mission to change all that.”

Since joining AEW, Mone is more determined than ever to make an impact: “In 2022, I left WWE. It was something my heart told me I needed to do, and it ended up being the right choice – this year I signed with WWE’s biggest competitor All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and now I’m ready to disrupt the business all over again.”

She praised the AEW women’s division, mentioning, “The women’s division here is something special, and I love seeing it progress and grow.” She shared her admiration for current women’s champion Toni Storm and other talents like Mariah May and Willow Nightingale, noting how much they’ve grown and how they inspire her.

Mone emphasized the contrast between WWE and AEW, saying, “The difference between the two companies is night and day. In WWE you have no idea what you’ll be doing week to week, but here I have space to be heard. Along with Tony Khan and with my friend and personal writer Jennifer Pepperman, there’s time to sit down and really plan out the kinds of stories we want to tell. I’m treated with genuine respect, and I really feel seen in a way I sometimes haven’t before. I love it so much here.”

As she looks ahead to her match at All In, Mone remains steadfast in her mission: “I’m going to make sure that women’s wrestling keeps on growing. I’m here to tell the world that we cannot be ignored – we cannot be denied. I’ve helped make room not only for myself, but for every great woman who steps into that ring – and this Sunday at All In, we’re going to show them that we’re here to stay.”