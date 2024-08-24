WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Reveals Competitors for Inaugural Women’s Speed Tournament
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 24, 2024
WWE is set to launch its inaugural Women's Speed Tournament.
Announced during tonight's SmackDown, the Women's Speed Tournament will officially begin on September 4th, with the winner claiming the championship title. The participants and match brackets are as follows:
Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY
Naomi vs. Blair Davenport
Elektra Lopez vs. Kairi Sane
Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven
