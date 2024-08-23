WWE Smackdown Results (August 23, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for tonight's Smackdown has LA Knight defending his United States Championship against Santos Escobar, The Bloodline defend their tag titles against The Street Profits, The Unholy Union and Blair Davenport take on Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi, The Grayson Waller Effect with special guest Cody Rhodes, and more!

Check back for updates once the show starts! Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

Welcome to Rajah.com's WWE Friday Night Smackdown results! The show starts with a recap on last week with Tama Tonga placing the tribal necklace on Solo Sikoa and Sikoa calling out Roman Reigns and the feud between Reigns and The Bloodline.

In the ring, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are ready to start the show. Waller introduces Cody Rhodes. As Cody starts to pose on the turnbuckles, Grayson Waller stop him and says they don't need all the cringe entrance stuff as this is an interview. Cody gets in the ring and addresses the crowd and starts with his "So..." and Waller cuts him off and finishes his sentence to boos. Waller goes on to tell Cody he's the hero of the story because they don't know the real him. Everything is about Cody Rhodes and he's selfish. Waller calls out Rhodes for being a terrible friend - Rhodes asks him if he's done and let's discuss Rhodes' friends. He starts off with Kevin Owens - he says Owens has beaten many of the guys and he's been beaten down and has not stopped fighting. He says he wouldn't be a champ if it wasn't for Owens, and Owens has been battling The Bloodline since before he came back to the WWE, but he doesn't use his friends. He then asks Waller if he is using Austin Theory and asks Theory when he'll come to senses and do something about Waller using him. Waller reminds Rhodes that Theory is his best mate and they'll never turn on each other. Waller plays a video package about Kevin Owens which is more like a smear campaign showing Rhodes that Owens has turned on a lot of people.

After the video package, Owen's music hits and he comes down with mic in hand. He says tells Rhodes that he can admit that every one of the guys in the video, minus Kofi Kingston, deserved it. He says everyone knows what will happen... he and Cody will take out Waller and Theory and then Nick Aldis will make a tag team match so let's skip all the hoopla and calls Nick out and asks him to make the match. Aldis comes out and makes the match. Owens asks if he can still get in the ring and beat up Waller and Theory, Aldis says make it quick and Owens and Rhodes beat up Waller and Theory.

Backstage, LA Knight is walking backstage with his US title and we go to commercial.

Match 1 - United States Championship Match: LA Knight(c) -vs- Santos Escobar w/ Legado Del Fantasma



LA Knight stares down Legado Del Fantasma as they make their way to the ring. Angel and Berto exit the ring and Elektra stands behind Escobar and she starts trash talking Knight which gives Berto and Angel the opportunity to get an early beating in on Knight. The ref kicks out Berto and Angel and Elektra gets in the ref's face and she is ejected from ringside too. The bell rings and Knight dodges Escobar and schoolboy's him for a two count. Escobar then hits a double under hook shoulder breaker for a two count and cut to commercial.

Back in the ring, Escobar is hammering on Knight who counters with a neckbreaker. Outside the ring, Knight slams Escobar's head into the announce table several times. Knight clears the announce table and Escobar tries to escape to the ring but is dragged back out. Escobar is able to thwart Knights plans and he slams Knight's head into the announce table and does a double flying knee onto Knight on the table. Back in the ring, Escobar hits a frog splash for a two count. Escobar kicks Knight down on the mat. Chops to Knight in the corner and Escobar chokes out Knight on the middle rope. Knight comes flying back with an elbow but Escobar is able to shake it off and beat down Knight. Knight fights back and both men are now down on the mat. Knight gets to his feet first and Escobar is taken down with a clothesline and a neckbreaker. Stomps to Escobar in the corner. Knight hits the side effect for a two count. Escobar hits a backhand and sets up for the Phantom Driver but Knight counters out of it. Both men are on the top rope, Escobar is thrown down and Knight comes down with flying elbow. Knight hits the BFT for the win.

Winner and STILL United States Champion: LA Knight

We see a recap of the match between Carmello Hayes and Andrade from last week.

Carmello Hayes is backstage and he addresses Andrade. He says Andrade should thank him for being relevant. Andrade walks in and says Mello is disrespectful.

Backstage Legado Del Fantasma is arguing backstage. Escobar comes in and they're all going at it. Baron Corbin comes by and Escobar says he's gonna ask for a match next week against Corbin.

Match 2 - Six Woman Tag Match: Blair Davenport and The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn -vs- Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi

Davenport and The Unholy Union are out first, followed by Cargill, Naomi and Belair. The latter three all bounce and dance to the ring and the bell rings and we have Isla Dawn and Bianca Belair start the match. Dawn takes the early advantage over the EST, but Belair comes back with a spinebuster and handspring moonsault for a two count. Belair kicks Dawn out of the ring and flies over the ropes flattening Isla Dawn and we get another break.

Back from the break, Davenport has Belair in a chokehold. Davenport sends the EST to the corner but she flies over the rope and nails an over the rope sunset flip for and covers Davenport. Davenport kicks out and sends Belair to her corner and the trio triple team Belair. Belair continues to get triple teamed and Dawn is tagged back in. Dawn takes down Belair but she fights back until Alba Fyre is tagged in. The tag champs double team Belair and Fyre throws on a submission hold as Dawn secretly helps Fyre while Belair is in the hold. Belair fights out of it and both ladies are down. Fyre tags out first and Dawn comes in and stops Belair from tagging out. Belair hits a suplex and tries for a tag again and makes it. Jade Cargill comes and hits a powerbomb on Davenport and throws Fyre onto Davenport and hits a chokeslams Dawn. Naomi tags in and hits a cross body on Davenport and Dawn. She hits a double DDT on Davenport and Dawn and covers Davenport for a two count. Cargill comes in and takes out Fyre but Dawn kicks Cargill. The champs have Cargill on the outside and Belair comes crashing off the top rope taking out the trio. In the ring,Davenport tries for a roll up but comes up short. Naomi takes it to Davenport, hits a springboard moonsault for the win.

Winners: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi

We come back from commercial break and head into our next match.

The Bloodline makes their way to the ring. Solo gets on the mic and tells DC to acknowledge him. He says Reigns is done - the fans chant OTC over Solo as he speaks. Sikoa says whether it's Owens or Rhodes who win the title it doesn't matter as he is next. He will bring the title back to the family and to him. Solo says we can call out for Reigns all we want but he isn't here - he says he says since he's going to be the champ there is something wrong with the Tag Titles. He tells Fatu to step up, and Fatu steps forward - Solo asks Fatu for his title and Fatu reluctantly does and asks him to give it to Tonga Loa. He says he can't be a tag champ if he's going to be Solo's personal enforcer. Fatu and Sikoa hug and The Street Profit's music hit. B-Fab comes out with The Street Profits and she says they don't care who is champ cuz they have business to take care of. The Street Profits say they're gonna dethrone the tag champs and we cut to a break.

Back from the break, we catch up with LA Knight and Byron Saxton backstage. He says he's a bi-coastal champ and now he's going to Berlin to defend his title.

Match 3 - WWE Tag Team Title Match: Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga(c) w/The Bloodline -vs- The Street Profits w/B-Fab



At ringside, Sikoa and Fatu sit by the announce table and that match starts. Dawkins and Loa start the match. The Bloodline tag double team and Tonga is tagged in and gets a two count cover. Dawkins tags out and Ford takes down Tonga. Ford back drops Tonga and hits a moonsault for a two count. Ford clotheslines Tonga for another two count cover. Tonga pounds on Ford in the corner and tags out to Loa. They double team Ford and cover for a two count. Loa continues to beat down Ford until Ford hits a dropkick and tags out. The Profits double team and Dawkins hits a spinebuster on Loa and tags out Ford who hits his frogsplash for a two count. Loa throws Ford out of the ring and tags out to Tonga who destroys Ford outside the ring and we go to a break.

Back in the ring, Loa has Ford in a chokehold and then he beats down Ford. Ford comes back with some right hands and tries to tag out to Dawkins. Dawkins hits a DDT on Loa and both men are down. Both men tag out and Tonga and Dawkins are tagged in. Dawkins is on fire and comes at Tonga and takes out Loa. He squishes Tonga in the corner and connects with a huge kick for a two count. Dawkins hits the silencer on Tonga and tags in Ford and they double team Tonga for a two count. Ford tags Dawkins back and bulldozes Tonga and Loa on the outside. Ford comes flying and and takes out the champs. Solo distracts the ref and Fatu hits the Profits with a big boot. Back in the ring Dawkins is slammed down by Tonga for the three count.

Winners: The Bloodline

After the match The Bloodline beat down the Street Profits. DIY comes out to help the Street Profits. They take out The Bloodline but the Bloodline is about to capitalize and Solo Sikoa Samoan Spikes both Gargano and Ciampa.

Backstage Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens talk backstage about their match. Owens reiterates that he is no longer the guy who turns his back on people. Rhodes says all he can do is take Owens' word.

We come back from commercial break, Byron Saxton is backstage and B-Fab comes out and says everyone is fine. Indi Hartwell and Candace LeRae come by and ask how DIY is doing, B-Fab tells them to calm down and they all go back to medical.

We get a vignette for Michin who tells Nia Jax that she will slaughter her at Bash in Berlin.

Backstage, Nia Jax comes up to Tiffany Stratton and Pretty Deadly hot glue gunning her crown. Nia Jax says Michin will get a beating of a lifetime. Tiffy asks if there is anything she can do for Nia, Nia tells her to fix her crowd. Around the corner Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are trash talking Tiffy and Nia's relationship. She says she thinks Tiff is just being friends with Nia Jax so she can cash in on Nia. Nia scowls at them and says she's in now mood. Chelsea and Piper scurry away.

Back in the ring we get ready for our Main Event! Cody Rhodes comes out first and awaits his partner, Kevin Owens. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are out next and it's Main Event time.

Match 4: Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens -vs- A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Rhodes and Waller start the bout and the bell rings and Rhodes kicks Waller and hits a basement punch to Waller. Owens is tagged in and Owens punches Waller and takes him down and hits a standing senton for a two count. Waller is sent to the corner and Rhodes is tagged in. They tag team Waller and Rhodes tags in Owens. Owens chops Waller and tries to tag Rhodes but Theory distracts Rhodes and Waller capitalizes and starts on Owens. Waller tags in Theory who does a somersault kick to Owens. Theory beats down Owens in the middle of the ring and we go to commercial.

We return to see Waller and Owens on the top rope. Owens is punching out Waller who falls off the rope, Owens comes flying down with a splash and both men are on the mat. Owens tags out and Rhodes comes in with some right hands on Waller. Powerslam to Waller by Rhodes, Rhodes then hits a disaster kick and Waller rolls out of the ring after impact. Rhodes goes for a suicide dive but Theory intercepts him. Cody rolls back into the ring and walks into a flatliner by Waller for a two count. Waller tags out and Theory comes and takes down Cody Rhodes. Rhodes is thrown into the turnbuckle. Owens gets the crowd riled up and Theory keeps Rhodes in a chokehold. Rhodes powers onto his feet and Cody flies into the ring and back at Theory with a Cody Cutter. Outside the ring, Owens and Waller are going back and forth. Cody goes for a tag but no one is there and Theory hits a back body drop on Rhodes and then gets him in a chokehold. Theory tags in Waller and Rhodes clears the ring and crawls to Owen for the tag. Owens runs around the ring and clotheslines his opponents and then hits a senton on both. He jumps off the apron and sentons on to Theory. In the ring he does a rolling senton on Waller in the corner. He hits a Swanton Bomb on Waller for a two count. Theory comes in and Rhodes comes in and hits a Cross Rhodes on Theory and the roll out of the ring. In the ring, Waller counters a stunner but gets super kicked. Owens hits a powerbomb on Waller for the win.

Winners: Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens

After the match Owens comes charging at Rhodes with the title but hands Rhodes the title and charges towards Theory and Waller making it look like he was gonna take out Rhodes. They celebrate in the ring and the show goes off the air.