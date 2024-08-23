Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA Announced for TNA Emergence 2024 Pre-Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling has officially added a pre-show match for the upcoming "Countdown To TNA Emergence 2024" event, scheduled for next Friday night.

Following the August 22 episode of TNA iMPACT, which took place at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL, the company announced three new matches for the TNA Emergence main card.

As previously mentioned, TNA has confirmed that The Hardys, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana will face The System, and Eric Young will take on Steve Maclin in newly added matchups.

In addition, TNA Wrestling revealed on Friday that Frankie Kazarian will go one-on-one with KUSHIDA during the "Countdown To TNA Emergence 2024" pre-show.

Below is the full lineup for the 8/30 show in Louisville, KY:

- Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA (Countdown To TNA Emergence)

- Matt Cardona vs. PCO

- Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young

- Jordynne Grace & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance & M-Alisha

- The Hardys, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The System

- Mike Bailey (c) vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Riley Osborne vs. Jason Hotch vs. Laredo Kid vs.

- Hammerstone (Ultimate X Title Match)

- Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander (TNA Title Iron Man Match)