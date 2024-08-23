AJ Lee's Life Story to Be Featured in Upcoming A&E Documentary

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an appearance at ComicCon (via Fightful), AJ Lee revealed that a documentary about her life, adapted from her memoir, is in development for A&E. The show will be based on her book Crazy is My Superpower, which was initially announced back in December 2017.

She shared: “It was an interesting struggle at first because I am the most private person in the world. I share nothing. I’m a brick wall. When you do have a lot of people listen to you, the things you say matter. There is value in that and you have to be considerate. I was willing to share this life lesson I learned embracing my mental health struggles. That’s a piece of me I’m willing to share with the world, if it can help other people. My book is very much about growing up in poverty, growing up homeless, and not understanding the mental illness that was getting in my body and within my family. Really starting to embrace these things in the world seen as negatives and turning them into armor and weapons and making them my greatest strengths. That’s been a huge part of my creative process, embracing this weird fucked up mind that I have.”