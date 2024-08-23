Swerve Strickland Says AEW Locker Room is Thriving, Claims Issues Are Overblown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In an interview with Barstool Rasslin’ (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland addressed rumors about a chaotic AEW locker room, emphasizing that such incidents are rare and often exaggerated.

He stated, "It’s been great. I think that everything’s been exploited, definitely been blown out of proportion with a lot of things. They say it’s every other week, but it’s like, go back the last week, what did you hear? Go back the week before, go back the last month, go back to almost six months now, you’ve heard nothing."

Strickland continued, "To me, it’s almost calculated to a t, before every pay-per-view, right before every big moment we have, there’s always something that comes out because there’s always bickering in a locker room, that’s universal in any workplace... But it’s not made for the internet. It happens, and then it goes away. It happens everywhere."

He further expressed, "I’d rather have people care and be upset about something than not give a damn at all. These are people that are passionate about their jobs and their work... It shows me y’all care."

Strickland concluded by stating, "I feel like AEW is always on the defensive of those things, and that’s what comes with being the alternative. But that doesn’t stop us from continuing to put on great product and great shows... So y’all can have fun with the story, but then okay, cool, we back to business, making money and doing great business and growing."