Bobby Lashley Sets the Record Straight on His Remarks About Vince McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque

In an interview earlier this month, Bobby Lashley shared that Vince McMahon “understood” him, while he hadn’t made “too much of a connection” with Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Speaking on The Bo and Them Show on Dallas/Fort Worth’s Lone Star 92.5, Lashley provided further clarification on his comments.

“I just want to clarify... I made a comment about Triple H and Vince. First of all, when you look at any interview I’ve ever done, I’m never a negative person. I never badmouth anyone, I never badmouth the business. I left WWE in 2008, and you can’t find any article where I said anything bad about the people there.”

Lashley explained, “I said something where I had more of a relationship with Vince than Triple H, and everybody was going after me. Vince did this and Triple H did this. It was a very simple, innocent comment. When Vince was here, I had more conversations with him. I don’t know what anybody does in their personal life. And where I work, that’s what I concentrate on. And when we were there, Vince was always trying to pull a different side of me."

He continued, "There were different things I did at that time when I was in the wrestling business when Vince was in charge… What Vince told me was, 'I want to see different layers of you... He was like, man, there’s so much more to you, so I want to make you feel uncomfortable on TV so that we can get those different layers.'"

Lashley concluded by saying, "So I had a different relationship with Vince. When Triple H came on, we didn’t really get a chance to sit down. He didn’t get a chance to get to know me.”