Jim Ross Fires Back at Fans Commenting on His "Old" Appearance on AEW Television

Jim Ross recently confirmed that he will be providing commentary for the Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson match at AEW All In 2024. Despite facing health challenges earlier this year, including a hospitalization, JR conducted sit-down interviews with both Strickland and Bryan to build anticipation for the match.

On his podcast, JR shared his thoughts on the upcoming event and the remarks people have made about him:

“I’m excited about being able to call this match. I appreciate Tony Khan having the faith in me to bring me over. I’m sure there will also be plenty of people watching that will say, ‘Boy, JR looks old.’ Hey, guess what, Einstein? I am old. What the fuck do you want? I’m being a little bit of a turd, but it should be a classic, and there’s nothing on the card that could follow it. So it’s gonna go last, I’m sure.”

He added, “I’m excited about this opportunity. I look at it as an opportunity. A 72-year-old guy who looks old, and the reason for that is, by god, he is, is getting an opportunity to do what he truly loves.”