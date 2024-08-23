WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Announces Major Pay-Per-View Events in London for 2025 and 2026

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2024

AEW Announces Major Pay-Per-View Events in London for 2025 and 2026

AEW is gearing up for a major presence in the United Kingdom market with big shows planned for 2025 and 2026.

This week, fans in London, England have spotted advertisements promoting a major AEW pay-per-view event coming to the city in 2025, with another one scheduled for 2026.

On Friday, August 23, several fans shared photos on social media of advertisements highlighting AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 and AEW All In 2026, both set to take place in London, England.

It's worth noting that AEW All In 2025 will take a hiatus from London, as the event will be held at Global Life Field in Texas. However, AEW All In 2024 is set to return to Wembley Stadium in London on August 25, following the massive success of AEW All In 2023, which was also held at the same iconic venue.


Tags: #aew #uk #united kingdom #london #forbidden door #all in

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89001/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π