AEW Dynamite Results (August 21, 2024)

Below are spoilers for AEW Dynamite tonight as the show was taped earlier today in Cardiff. Results from pwinsider.com:

Britt Baker and Mercedes Mone contract signing. They agreed to no physicality. Good promo back and forth. Eventually Britt levelled Kamille who fell into Mercedes and Britt posed with the title. No Jamie Hayter.

Chris Jericho pre-match promo saying Tommy Billington doesn’t have any right to the Dynamite Kid name. Billington got loads of offense in. Crowd chanted at Jericho to retire so he got a mic and said they only want him to retire so he can join Cardiff City Football Club and help them get better. Jericho won after countering diving headbutt with a codebreaker, looked like they timed it perfectly. Jericho got a mic post-match and promised to do the same to Hook so Hook came out to confront him but Big Bill attacked from behind and hit a chokeslam. Learning Tree stand tall over Hook.

AEW Women's Chaml Toni Storm retained against Saraya. Crowd was hotter for Toni. Saraya got some cheers but mostly boos. Mariah May attacked Toni afterwards with the shoe.

MJF and Ospreay segment was next. Ospreay came out to a monster pop and crowd would’ve been happy chanting his name all night long. MJF and Ospreay went back and forth on the mic, MJF saying the Tiger Driver is the last bullet in the chamber for Ospreay to beat him but Ospreay is too afraid to use it. MJF started talking about Ospreay’s wife and Ospreay told Tony Schiavone to ask Tony Khan how much he’d be fined if he punched MJF. Schiavone relayed £100,000 but Ospreay decided it was worth it. Security tried to break it up which allowed MJF to nail Ospreay with the diamond ring. MJF teased using the Tiger Driver himself but security intervened.

Backstage segment with Renee interviewing Hangman, he’s in the gauntlet on Sunday. Evil Uno also came in and Hangman asked if he’s in the gauntlet too. Uno said yes so Hangman took him out, screaming down the camera that he’ll run through anyone and everyone.

Okada and Claudio wrestled to a 20-minute time limit draw which was an absolutely fantastic match live. These two put on a show. The Young Bucks and Jack Perry came out. Matt Jackson asked if the crowd if they want to see five more minutes, then said it wasn’t happening anyway. Bucks threatened Claudio to leave the ring but Darby and FTR came out to start the six-man tag which started a massive brawl. Claudio and Okada took each other to the back as the bell ring.

Darby Allin and FTR beat Jack Perry and the Young Bucks in a high paced back and forth match. The Elite tried to walk out halfway through but Dax dove onto all three of them. Matt Jackson took a superslex from Dax, a frog splash from Cash and a coffin drop from Darby as the finish. The Acclaimed came out afterwards to interrupt. Max Caster said the belts will come home to The Acclaimed on Sunday. Bowens said they have nothing left to prove and both FTR and the Bucks can’t beat them. FTR stares them down from the ring.

Renee starts to interview a bloodied Ospreay backstage but before he can get a word in, Bryan Danielson comes into the shot and yells at him to “do it” (meaning hit the Tiger Driver on MJF).

Nigel McGuinness brought out AEW Champion Swerve Strickland and put him over, saying he’s the franchise player. Nigel mentioned Bryan’s physical condition and asked Swerve how it feels going into the match as the overwhelming favourite. Crowd was super loud chanting for Swerve. He said he’s the most dangerous man in AEW. He said he appreciates Bryan for the legend he is and mentioned they’re both from Washington but he feels disrespected by Bryan as Bryan keeps saying he’s ready for retirement and it’s a slap in the face to him as world champion. It was a fantastic promo, eventually bringing up Bryan’s family which brought him out and he nailed Swerve with a running knee. Bryan said he’s the best f—cking wrestler in the world and cut a fantastic promo. Bryan said the only question left is if Bryan Danielson can beat Swerve Strickland for the AEW Championship and the crowd chanted yes. This was great work from everyone involved.