Adam Page Confirms His Presence on AEW All In 2024 Card

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

One of AEW’s biggest superstars is set to be part of the All In card, even though he hasn't been officially advertised for it.

Former world champion Adam Page shared this revelation in a recent interview with Paste Magazine. "The Hangman" confirmed that he's booked for a match at the show and hinted that he has specific ideas about what he’d like to do at the event.

Page stated, "Well, I’ve bought a ticket. I booked a hotel. I will physically be at All In. I’m not going to tell you my intentions, not going to tell you my thoughts, but I will be there because they want to book me in a match. If I can get my way into a match, I certainly have my opinions on which it would be. I have my ideas on what I want to do at Wembley and I will be present."

He continued, "Like I said, I’m not going to tell you my thoughts. I don’t want to make that clear to you or anyone else. I don’t see how that benefits me in any way whatsoever. And actually, I did want to ask you how the hell you got my phone number, because I had to change it. Did Jeff give you this number?"

While it's not confirmed, it’s reasonable to speculate that Page could be a participant in the Casino Gauntlet match, where the winner earns a future shot at the AEW World Championship—a title currently held by his rival, Swerve Strickland.