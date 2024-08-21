Tony Khan Addresses Rumors Surrounding Britt Baker's AEW Suspension

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It was previously reported that Britt Baker had been suspended from AEW for a brief period due to a backstage incident. The incident allegedly involved a legitimate argument between Britt and MJF during the 250th edition of AEW Dynamite.

In a recent interview with Brandon Walker of Rasslin', Tony Khan was asked about the suspension. Here's what he had to say:

“I mean, Britt Baker has been on the show just this week. I think Britt Baker is fantastic. So great having Dr. Britt Baker DMD back in AEW. She is facing the CEO at AEW All In...It’s going to be a fantastic match. Mercedes vs. Britt is one of those dream matches that I’ve wanted to see for a long time before they worked in the same company. It’s one of those matches you never thought you’d get to see, and it’s happening at Wembley Stadium this Sunday, and it’s going to be a great match.”

Khan was also asked about the HBO Max hat he was wearing during the interview, to which he responded:

“I was given this hat, and it’s a lovely hat. I think it’s a wonderful streaming service. And this hat was gifted to me in Paris as part of a great backpack of stuff I had in my hotel room when I got there for the Olympics. I spent great time there with Mr. David Zaslav and all the great people at Warner Bros. Discovery. They were very kind to us.”