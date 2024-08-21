AEW Dynamite Update: New Match Announced for Tonight's Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A highly anticipated matchup has been confirmed for the August 21st episode of AEW Dynamite, set to take place at the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales. The Elite, featuring The Young Bucks and Jack Perry, will face off against FTR and Darby Allin in a blockbuster six-man tag team match.

This encounter serves as a preview of the upcoming All In pay-per-view event scheduled for this Sunday. At All In, Jack Perry will defend his TNT Championship against Darby Allin, while The Young Bucks will put their AEW Tag Team Titles on the line in a showdown against FTR and The Acclaimed.

AEW President Tony Khan broke the news on social media, adding even more excitement to an already stacked Dynamite card.