Tony Khan Hints at Potential Record-Breaking Attendance for AEW in 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

While speaking to DallasNews.com, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the company's decision to host AEW All In 2025 at Globe Life Field in Texas, expressing his excitement:

“It is a huge announcement on many, many levels. AEW All In is such an important event in sports, and it’s one of the most marquee nights in pro wrestling. I think for us, it’s the end-all, be-all. To announce the location is very special to us and Arlington, Texas, it’s a very special place. And the timing of this is so … the timing of this feels like kismet. It’s so incredible that we’ve been able to come to Arlington and have this run of shows that has been so energetic and fun to go to the Esports Stadium and put on shows every weekend."

Khan also praised Texas wrestling fans, saying, “I think that the energy of the Texas wrestling fans is unparalleled, and we’ve been waiting for so long to make this announcement. For so long, fans have asked, when is AEW going to do a pay-per-view in Texas? It comes up all the time. And every time we do a show in Texas, the fans deliver. And I’ve been waiting a long time to give that answer. We do everything big here in Texas, so it’s very fitting that we bring our biggest event, and make history here with our first Texas pay-per-view.”

The article noted that country music star Morgan Wallen holds the attendance record at Globe Life Field with 43,598 fans. Commenting on the possibility of breaking that record, Khan added, “We think we have a chance to set the all-time attendance record. That would be pretty cool.”