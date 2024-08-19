WWE Monday Night Raw Results (August 19, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Hello everyone and welcome to the WWE Raw Live Report. Tonight on RAW we have:

- The New Day and Odyssey Jones taking on The Final Testament

- Tag Champs, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn battle Zoey Stark & Shayna Bazler and Damage CTRL in a Tag Team Triple Threat Match

- Sheamus battles Pete Dunne

- Maxxine DuPri takes on Ivy Nile

- CM Punk delivers a message to Drew McIntyre

- The Viper, Randy Orton speaks out after RKO'ing GUNTHER

... and more! Check back for live updates!

CM Punk, Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre, Pure Fusion Collection, Damage CTRL, Damian Preist and Rhea Ripley are all shown walking backstage arriving at the arean.

At ringside, Randy Orton's music hits and he makes his way to the ring. We see a replay of the standoff between Orton and Gunther with Drew MacIntyre while Orton poses around the ring real time. Orton grabs the mic and says it's been a minute since he's done this so let him soak this in. He welcomes us to RAW and says next time he makes that opening he will be 15 time champ. He says he will beat GUNTHER and brings up how Gunther trash talked his family and he will introduce him to the most dangerous letters in WWE - RKO. Gunther comes out to massive boos. He says the only thing he wants Orton to do is to shut up and listen to what he has to say. He says he doesn't know what is celebrated right now? That Randy Orton attacked Gunther when he has his back turned? It's the only celebration Orton will be doing. He says Orton has made this feud very personal. USA chants all through the arena. Gunther pokes fun at the USA chants. Gunther says he will never be RKO'd again. Gunther says he will leave Randy Orton a bloody mess and will expose Orton for being an under achieving one trick pony. Orton says Gunther's plane ride home will be terrible with his size 15 boot in his ass. The men square off and Kaiser comes in and both men eventually get the better of Orton and they pose standing over a fallen Orton.

We go back to last week and see the scuffle between Sheamus and Pete Dunne.

Jackie Redmond is with Sheamus backstage. Sheamus says although his hand is smashed but tonight there will be retribution and he knows Pete will go after his arm, but he's a one arm bandit and he has some tricks up his sleeve. Sheamus makes his way out to the ring.

Our Main Event tonight will be Ludwig Kaiser -vs- Randy Orton.

Match 1: Sheamus -vs- Pete Dunne



Sheamus is out first and then we see Pete Dunne make his way down. The bell rings and Sheamus goes for a kick and Dunne dodges it. Sheamus takes Dunne down with a clothesline. The both go back and forth trading blows until Sheamus hits an Alabama slam on Dunne. Dunne connects with a kick on Sheamus and gets control of the match. Dunne works on Sheamus' broken hand and tries into a submission but Sheamus hits an Irish backbreaker to break the hold. Dunne gets tossed to the outside and Sheamus heads that way and slams him into the announce table and then back in the ring. Dunne comes flying out of the ring onto Sheamus and then bashes his hand on the steel steps.

We come back with Sheamus kicking out of a pin and Dunne continues to hammer down Sheamus. Punches to Sheamus who uses the crowds momentum to power back and the two trade blows and Pete Dunne smacks Sheamus super hard and he follows it with a running forearm. Shemaus comes back with some takedowns and a powerslam. Dunne manages to overextend Sheamus' fingers and gives him the 10 beats. Sheamus comes back and beats down Dunne and pulls Dunne back in the ring. Sheamus goes for the Brogue Kick but Pete Dunne counters with a kick and goes for a moonsault but is caught with kick. Two count on Dunne. Sheamus sets up for White Noise but Dunne counters into a power bomb and gets on Sheamus for a two count. Dunne targets Sheamus' hand again and Sheamus fires back with a Brogue Kick for the win.

Winner: Sheamus

Backstage New Day and Odyssey Jones are getting pumped for their match. Kofi asks Woods about his energy and that he's changed a bit. Woods says he just wishes Kofi had asked him before bringing Odyssey Jones in the New Day as it looks like he's replacing Big E. Kofi says they're family and Jones is in the same boat as they were when they start. Woods says he's right and they all hug it out.

We come back from commercial break to clips from the Fanatics Fest in NYC, and a promo for Bron Breakker rise in the WWE.

Cole and MacAfee take us back to Ivy Nile telling Maxxine to stay away from ringside and her attack on Maxxine DuPri.

Ivy Nile is backstage doing bicep curls and Chad Gable and American Made come up to Ivy and welcome her to the team. Ivy says she's the pitbull and Maxxine has been holding her back and once they dispose of Alpha Academy, they'll tackle the WyattSicks.

Match 2: Maxxine DuPri -vs- Ivy Nile



The women are both in the ring and Maxxine hits a drop kicks and slams Nile around outside. Fisherman suplex from Dupri on Nile and Dupri sends Nile over the announce table. Both women get back in the ring, and Nile takes Dupri down with a kick. Punches to Dupri by Nile. The lights start going out and we see fog in the ring and Nile is left standing in the ring by herself. She turns around and sees Nikki Cross. American Made comes to the way and The Wyatt Sicks surround the ring. Nikki Cross jumps Ivy Nile and the rest of the Wyatt Sicks take out American Made. Chad Gable is left in the ring with all of the Wyatt Sicks and Uncle Howdy plants Gable with Sister Abigail.

No Contest

CM Punks struts around backstage and we break for commercial.

We come back from commercial break to the Terror Twins speaking their mind in a video package. The tell Dom and Liv they have nowhere to run or hide. They say the Terror Twins will put them through the mat at Bash in Berlin.

Back in the arena, CM Punks music hits and he comes out with a belt around his neck. He grabs a mic, pumps up the crowd and gets into the ring. He says they have a lot to get to but it's great to be alive. He congratulates the Panthers for their Stanley Cup win. He says he didn't sleep lots last night as he has big news to share... but before he does that he has a story. He says he was in NY City this weekend for Fanatics Fest. Someone has him why CM Punk is on such a hot streak, and he says it's us. Awww. Thanks, Phil. He says the first person in line for pics was a lady in a wheelchair who told him she just defeated cancer and he was part of the strength she found. He then talks about a lady who flew 15hrs from Taiwan to see CM Punk, and someone flew from Jordan and that means a lot to superstars. He says fans like us drive him - his hot streak is because of the love. Fans make him bracelets because he's Taylor Swift for men. He says these bracelets mean a lot as they're like the one McIntyre stole from him. He says McIntyre made this feud personal. He knows McIntyre is obsessed with him - he wears a bracelet with his wife's name on it. And that brings him to the news he wants to share and he went ahead and made McIntyre a bracelet. Punk removes the belt/strap on his neck and says he's made a strap match against McIntyre at the end of the month. He says he'll leave McIntyre battered and he won't ever forget the name... and McIntyre's music hits.

He says he accepts the strap match, but that's too far away and wants to give us a teaser. He tells punk to lose the strap and they'll give everyone a show. Punk says he will give McIntyre the strap if he can get his bracelet back. McIntyre removes the bracelet and says no, and calls Punk a liar. He says April and Larry are safer at home with McIntyre. Punk says McIntyre won't be safe at Bash in Berlin.

Match 3: The Final Testament -vs- The New Day



Woods and Kross start off. The men pace around the ring and Kingston tags in before any action starts. Kingston has Kross in the corner and splashes into him a few times and Kross battles back with some chops. Kross gets Kofi in the corner and and Kofi hits a drop kick. Kofi runs into the ropes and Scarlett grabs his leg allowing Kross to take advantage. Kross hits Kofi with a Death Valley Driver and Rezar is tagged in who demolishes Kingston in the corner.

We are back from commercial with Kross working on Kingston's arm. Kross gets Kofi down and knocks Jones off the apron. Kross tags in Akam who goes at Kofi but runs into the turnbuckle. Kingston crawls to his side and tags in Jones. Woods is unhappy he didn't get the tag and Jones cleans house and takes out all of Final Testament. AOP try double teaming Jones and Jones fires back with a double clothesline. Jones hits a headbutt on Akam and gets a two count. Kross attacks Jones but Kingston comes in and takes out Kross. Woods hits his elblow but Akam flattens him. Jones hits a spinning backbreaker on Akam for the three count.

Winners: The New Day and Odyssey Jones

Backstage Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley talk about how they have eachother's back and they won't stop till they pass judgement on Judgement Day. Damian Priest takes on Dirty Dom.

We get a tribute for Afa Anoa'i.

Match 4 - No Disqualification Match: Bronson Reed -vs- The Miz

Reed makes his way to the ring and we cut backstage to Adam Pearce and The Miz. Pearce says he only said ok to this match because Miz asked and asks again if he really wants to. Miz says he doesn't want to... he has to and his music hits and he makes his way to the ring.

Miz runs into the ring and starts with punches at Reed and swings into the rope and Reed runs right into him. Miz grabs a chair and smokes Reed on the back. Reed knocks the chair out of Miz's hands and the chops him. Reed runs into the ring post and Miz starts throwing objects in the ring - kendo sticks, garbage cans, chairs and tables. Miz attacks Reed with a kendo stick but Reed intercepts and breaks the stick over his legs. Reed slams Miz onto a trash can and then bashes him with the same trash can. Reed set up a chair and sits on it and puts his foot on Miz's head and we head to break.

Back from the break, Miz is dodges Reed who flies into a chair in the turnbuckle. Tornado DDT to Reed on a chair and Reed kicks out at one. Miz with a kendo stick to Reed - he hammers Reed and comes running with kendo stick to Reed's throat. Miz tries for a cross body but Reed catches him but Miz fights back and looks to spear Reed through the table but Reed stops him. Miz tries to put Reed through the table again but Reed stops it and delivers a death valley driver through the table and a tsunami for the three count.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Reed goes to Tsunami Miz again but Braun Strowman comes out and the two stare down.

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviews Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser comes in and asks why we are talking to the opening act and not the main event like Kaiser. Kaiser challenges Sheamus and Sheamus says whenever, wherever... but he's excited to see Kaiser take an RKO.

We catch up with Kathy Kelly and Bron Breakker. She asks him what's next for him - he says there is apparently a tournament next week to determine his next contender. He says Adam Pearce is trying to slow him down and it's not fault he is the best and genetically superior. He earned the belt so to the poor soul who is his opponent he will get a beating of his lifetime. And that will be his fault.

Back at ringside with head to our next match.

Match 5: Dominik Mysterio -vs- Damian Priest



As Priest makes his way down to the ring the rest of Judgement Day attack him. Dom stays in the ring as the rest of the club try to take Priest out. Priest lays out Judgement Day and as Dom is watching Priest, Rhea Ripley shows up behind him. Ripley hits him with a headbutt and Priest lays out Dom. Rhea heads to the outside and clears the announce table. Priest throws Dom out and she sets him up for a Riptide on the table but Liv makes the save smoking Ripley with a chair. The men take Priest in the ring as Liv takes care of Rhea outside the ring. Liv throws Rhea over the announce table after slamming her into the ring post. The men make Priest watch Liv assault Ripley. Liv slams Rhea's bad shoulder over and over again into the ring post. The Judgement Day flatten Priest, Liv hits Oblivion on Rhea and Dom hits a frog splash on Priest. The Terror Twins are laid out in the ring as The Judgement Day celebrates.

Winner: No Contest

We come back from break and see the decimation of the Terror Twins that just happened.

We cut backstage and The Judgement Day is backstage and Balor says that's just a sample of what will happen. They say Priest was champ because of them and he lost the title because of them. Liv says at Bash in Berlin Dom will be the man and they will beat Ripley and Priest.

We see a video package regarding the Women's Tag scene with Dawn/Fyre, Stark/Baszler and Sky/Sane.

Match 6 WWE Women's Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match: Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane) -vs- Pure Fusion Collection (Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler) w/Sonya Deville -vs- Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre(c)



Damage CTRL is out first, followed PFC, and then the tag champs, Dawn and Fyre. Sane and Baszler start the match. Baszler is sent outside and both Sane and Sky fly over the ropes onto their opponents and we head to commercial break.

We come back from commercial and PFC has Damage CTRL down and Deville gets a cheap shot on Sane. Stark goes for a suplex and Sane counters with DDT and tries to make a tag. Baszler tags in and beats down Sane. Fyre and Sky are tagged and Baszler and Dawn double team Sky. Sky hits a missile drop kick and does some handsprings. Train attack to the opponents in the corner. Fyre and Sky go back and forth and Sane tags in as Sky and Fyre on the top rope and they hit a superplex for a two count. Dawn comes in and Baszler is now in and they go back and forth hitting eachother. Sane hits a spear on Fyre and rally's the crowd. Sane knocks Deville off the apron, Baszler beats on Sane. Stark is now tagged in and she takes out Sky. Sane hits a splash on PFC and now Baszler and Sane are in the ring and they trade right hands. Baszler gets Sane on her knees but Sane tries to fight back. Baszler tries for a kirifuda clutch but Sane counters. Sane hits an elbow but Dawn tags in, the champs quickly make work of Sane and hit a splash to pin Baszler.

Winner and STILL Women's Tag Champ: Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Backstage we see Kaiser and Orton prepare for their match.

Jackie Redmond and Jey Uso are hanging out backstage. She asks his intentions on teaming with Sami Zayn again. Jey says he's still looking to get a belt around his waist. He says he's entered the IC Tourny. Aaaaannnd... YEET.

Match 7: Randy Orton -vs- Ludwig Kaiser



We come back from commercial break to our Main Event for RAW. The Apex Predator made his entrance before we head to commercial break and he stands in the ring waiting for Ludwig Kaiser.

The bell rings and both men circle the ring. Let's go Randy/Kaiser sucks chants start and the men lock up. Side headlock by Orton who goes into the rope and takes down Kaiser with a shoulder block. Orton grapples with Kaiser and they go back and forth. Headlock take down by Orton to Kaiser and Kaiser backs Orton into the turnbuckle. Kicks and punches to Orton, who comes back with a punch and a fallaway slam. Orton punches Kaiser in the corner and Orton mounts Kaiser in the corner and delivers 10 punches to Kaiser who rolls out of the ring. Orton comes out and Kaiser comes back with some punches. Orton bounces Kaiser off the announce table and Orton is about to throw Kaiser through the table and Gunther shows up at ringside. Kaiser takes out Ortons leg and slams Orton onto the announce table. Kaiser heads to outside of the ring and slams Orton into the steel steps. Kaiser sprints around the ring and dropkicks Orton's knees into the steel steps and we go to commercial.

When we get back to the show, Orton is gettng beaten down by Kaiser. Kaiser has Orton's leg in s hold and Orton is fighting hard to get out of it and he does. Kaiser on his feet first and he continues beating down Orton's knee. Orton rolls around the ring and Kaiser follows and keeps attacking his knee. Orton throws Kaiser over the rope and goes out and starts hitting Kaiser. Kaiser in the steel steps but Kaiser is quicker and smokes Orton on the steel steps. Kaiser attempts another around the ring sprint but Orton is ready for him and clotheslines him. Orton picks up Kaiser and slams him onto the announce table three times while staring down Gunther. He sets Kaiser up for another one and throws Kaiser onto the announce table. Back in the ring, Orton hits a huge powerslam and the sets up for a middle rope DDT but Kaiser slams Ortons neck into the ropes. Kaiser gets Orton down for a two count. Kaiser is on the top rope and Orton stops him and delivers a superplex on Kaiser. Orton sets Kaiser up for a middle rope DDT and this time he hits it. Orton sets up for an RKO but Kaiser counters into a roll up for a two count... Orton pops up and hits an RKO for the win.

Winner: Randy Orton

After the match, Gunther runs into the ring and both Orton and Gunther trade blows. Orton throws Gunther into the corner and the men go at it as the show goes off the air.