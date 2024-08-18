Bryan Danielson's Contract Status with AEW: An Update

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the July 31st episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson, known as "The American Dragon," revealed that his AEW contract was set to expire on August 1st. Despite this, he had already secured a spot in the main event of All In by winning the Owen Hart Memorial tournament. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Danielson has not signed an extension with AEW, nor has he fully re-signed with the company. This means that Danielson is currently working with AEW without a formal contract in place.

Danielson previously stated in 2023 that this would be the final year of his full-time wrestling career. As he heads into All In, Danielson is set to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title, putting both his career and legacy on the line.