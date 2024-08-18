WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Matchup Announced for AEW All Out 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2024

On the August 17th episode of AEW Collision, Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway delivered a promo targeting Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii. The two teams are set to face off in a mixed tag team match at the August 25th All In pay-per-view. During the promo, Statlander revealed that she will also face Nightingale in a singles match at the All Out pay-per-view on September 7th. The stipulation for the All Out match will be determined by the winning team of the mixed tag match at All In.

Updated Lineup for All Out:

AEW International Championship Match:
MJF or Will Ospreay vs. PAC

Match Stipulation TBD:
Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

Tags: #aew #all out #chicago

