New Matchup Announced for AEW All Out 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the August 17th episode of AEW Collision, Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway delivered a promo targeting Willow Nightingale and Tomohiro Ishii. The two teams are set to face off in a mixed tag team match at the August 25th All In pay-per-view. During the promo, Statlander revealed that she will also face Nightingale in a singles match at the All Out pay-per-view on September 7th. The stipulation for the All Out match will be determined by the winning team of the mixed tag match at All In.

Updated Lineup for All Out:

AEW International Championship Match:

MJF or Will Ospreay vs. PAC

Match Stipulation TBD:

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale