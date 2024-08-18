Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara Crowned New ROH Tag Team Champions

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara have captured the ROH Tag Team Championship!

In a surprising twist, the veteran Rhodes and high-flying Guevara overcame the Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett on the August 17th episode of AEW Collision. The match was an all-out war, with interference from The Von Erichs, The Beast Mortos, and others, adding to the chaos. Dustin secured the victory for his team with a perfectly executed Final Cut.

This victory makes Dustin Rhodes a double champion, as he also holds the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles with The Von Erich brothers.