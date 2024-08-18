WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara Crowned New ROH Tag Team Champions

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2024

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara Crowned New ROH Tag Team Champions

Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara have captured the ROH Tag Team Championship!

In a surprising twist, the veteran Rhodes and high-flying Guevara overcame the Undisputed Kingdom's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett on the August 17th episode of AEW Collision. The match was an all-out war, with interference from The Von Erichs, The Beast Mortos, and others, adding to the chaos. Dustin secured the victory for his team with a perfectly executed Final Cut.

This victory makes Dustin Rhodes a double champion, as he also holds the ROH Six-Man Tag Team titles with The Von Erich brothers.

Bruce Prichard Reveals the Reason Behind Kane's Delayed WWE Debut

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recently shared his thoughts on an episode of his “Something To Wrestle With” podcast, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 17, 2024 05:26PM


Tags: #aew #roh #ring of honor #collision #dustin rhodes #sammy guevara

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88965/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π