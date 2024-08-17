WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Reveals Suspected Source Behind Shane McMahon Airport Photo

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 17, 2024

Tony Khan Reveals Suspected Source Behind Shane McMahon Airport Photo

Tony Khan and Shane McMahon were spotted at a private airport in Arlington, Texas, on July 29, 2024. The AEW and ROH President addressed the leaked photo of their meeting while appearing on The Dan Le Batard Show this week.

When asked who he thinks took the photo, Khan speculated, "I think somebody who works at the airport. We were just talking in the airport lounge, having a real nice chat as the photo evidenced, and somebody just walked in like they were on their phone, ‘Oops, sorry,’ and then walked away. I think that’s probably what it was. It wasn’t that slick. Also, it’s not a top-secret thing. I wanted to have a nice conversation with him."

Khan went on to say, "I’ve heard a lot of nice things about him. We have a bunch of mutual friends. We were both in Dallas, and they said, ‘You guys should meet up,’ so we met up at the airport and had a nice talk. I thought he’s a very respectful and respectable person, and somebody I really enjoyed talking to."

Tags: #aew #tony khan #shane mcmahon

