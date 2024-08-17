WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Sting Teases Possible Appearance at AEW All In Texas 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 17, 2024

Sting Teases Possible Appearance at AEW All In Texas 2025

Sting may have retired from in-ring competition, but the legendary Icon has dropped hints about a potential major appearance in the future.

The former multi-time world champion and AEW tag team champion wrestled his final match at AEW Revolution in March of this year. On that night, Sting and Darby Allin triumphed over The Young Bucks to retain the AEW tag team titles, closing his storied career on a high note.

Now, Sting has teased that he might make a surprise appearance at another significant AEW event. The promotion announced yesterday that they will be hosting their All In pay-per-view in Texas in 2025. Sting took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment that the event is "very close" to him and hinted that he’ll be watching from “somewhere.”


Tags: #aew #all in #texas #sting

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88958/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π