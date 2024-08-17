Sting Teases Possible Appearance at AEW All In Texas 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Sting may have retired from in-ring competition, but the legendary Icon has dropped hints about a potential major appearance in the future.

The former multi-time world champion and AEW tag team champion wrestled his final match at AEW Revolution in March of this year. On that night, Sting and Darby Allin triumphed over The Young Bucks to retain the AEW tag team titles, closing his storied career on a high note.

Now, Sting has teased that he might make a surprise appearance at another significant AEW event. The promotion announced yesterday that they will be hosting their All In pay-per-view in Texas in 2025. Sting took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment that the event is "very close" to him and hinted that he’ll be watching from “somewhere.”