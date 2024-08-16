WWE Smackdown Results (August 16, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight on Smackdown! - Tiffany Stratton throws a Championship Celebration for the new Women's Champion Nia Jax, DIY take on the Street Profits where the winners become the No 1 contenders for the WWE Tag Titles, Naomi battles Blair Davenport, Kevin Owens takes on Grayson Waller, The Head of the Table - Roman Reigns makes his return to Smackdown!, and more...

Check back for results once the show starts!

The show opens with the cameras follows Solo Sikoa walking into the arena.

In the ring, Tiffany Stratton and Pretty Deadly welcome us to Nia Jax's party. Jax is carried down to the ring on a throne Stratton adorns Jax with a sash and then hands Jax her title belt. Jax gets on the mic, and says that Tiffany shouldn't have done all this for her. Tiff says she did have to. Nia says she appreciates Tiffy but this isn't her style. Her style is distruction and she proved that when she destroyed and took the title from Bayley. Not only is she the Queen of the Ring but she's also our Women's Champion. She says the locker room should bow down to her and what better way to start than right now. She then asks Tiffy to bow down to her. Tiff says she agrees and that's why Pretty Deadly is here. Tiffany says they'll all bow down to Nia after Pretty Deadly performs their musical.

Pretty Deadly belts out a song and dance number. Michin runs in with a kendo stick and takes out Tiffany and Pretty Deadly and then goes after Nia Jax. Jax and Stratton run while Pretty Deadly gets drilled some more by Michin and her kendo stick.

Biance Belair, Jade Cargill and Naomi laugh at Michin beating Nia and Tiff. They talk about celebrating after winning their matches. Carmello Hayes comes by and talks about celebrating with them after beating Andadre. The girls laugh and says Andrade is always getting the better of him. Hayes is happy at least they're watching his matches.

Match 1: Andrade -vs- Carmello Hayes



Andrade makes his way to the ring first, and Hayes follows suit. The bell rings and Andrade goes after Hayes who uses the ropes for a time out. Andrade tries again and Hayes runs to the outside. Andrade smokes Hayes and gets on the top rope and Hayes makes him buckle. Hayes gets on Andrade and smokes him in the back for a quick one count. Andrade fights back but Hayes is able to take him down with a springing clothesline. Hayes runs to the ropes and Andrade hits a dropkick out of nowhere. Andrade gets on the middle turnbuckle and mooonsaults to the outside onto Hayes. Back in the ring, Hayes gets Andrade on the ropes and heads to the top rope, Andrade thwarts Hayes' top rope attempt but is thrown down to the outside and we cut to commercial.

We come back to Hayes making his way to the top rope. Andrade meets him on the top rope and tries for a superplex. Both men trade headbutts and Andrade hits a Spanish Fly for a two count. Andrade gets fired up but runs right into a superkick. Andrade then tries for a Three Amigos but Mello counters on the third one into a neckbreaker for a two count on Andrade. Hayes up on the top rope but Andrade catches him and they go through series of schoolboys. Andrade hits Hayes with a huge back elbow for a two count. Andrade makes his way to the top rope and goes for a moonsault but Hayes moves out of the way. Andrade sets up for a german suplex but Hayes counters out and rolls Andrade up for the win.

Winner: Carmello Hayes

After the match Hayes gets into Andrade's face and Andrade attacks Hayes and the officals run in to get Andrade off of Hayes. Andrade breaks free and gets back on Hayes and the officials double down and pull Andrade away.

Backstage, Solo Sikoa is backstage with Tama Tonga. He gives Solo the necklace and says he'll tear Roman apart. Solo says he's the tribal chief now and if Roman gets this necklace he'll be the tribal chief again. IF he does.

We get a promo for Giovanni Vinci's return.

Match 2: Naomi -vs Blair Davenport



Naomi glows it up to the ring and then we get Blair Davenport making her way to the ring. At ringside we Roxanne Perez, the NXT Women's Champ watching the match as part of the audience. The bell rings and Davenport pushes Naomi who comes back with some punches. Davenport gets Naomi on the mat and smacks her around. Naomi dodges a clothes line and gets Davenport down with the Rear View. Davenport rolls out of the ring and Naomi smokes her with a kick and split legged splash from the apron. Back on the ring, Naomi gets on the top rope and hits a high cross body for a two count and we head to commercial.

Back in the ring, hits a sidewalk slam for a two count. Naomi gets tied up in the ring and Davenport chokes her on the rope. Naomi counters with a poor head scissor and the women take each other both down with a clothesline. Naomi swings off the rope and uses her body to take down Davenport. Naomi hits a kick off the middle rope and then a splits splash. Naomi tries for a suplex and Davenport counters but Naomi kicks out of the counter. Naomi hits Davenport in the corner and goes for a split legged moonsault but Davenport counters and stomps on Naomi. Davenport kicks Naomi in the face for the win.

Winner: Blair Davenport

Backstage Grayson Waller asks Austin Theory why Theory threw him under the bus getting him this match with Kevin Owens. Theory talks up Waller and gets him pumped and Waller starts trashing Owens as Kevin Owens comes up behind him. Owens says he agrees with the trash Waller is talking and he's right and that they should prove him right!

We get a tribute for Afa Anoa'i.

Match 3: Kevin Owens -vs- Grayson Waller w/Austin Theory



Owens is out first followed by Waller and Theory. NXT Champion, Ethan Page, is shown sitting in the crowd. The bell rings and Owens flys into Waller with a drop kick. He pummels Waller in the corner but Waller is able to smoke Owens and get a few punches in. Waller gets taken down with a shoulder block and gets ready to roll into Waller who escapes to the outside. Owens throws Waller into the barricade and then face first into the announce table. Owens throws Waller into the ring and Theory starts at Owens and then start arguing giving Waller a chance to boot Owens. Waller starts playing up to the camera and Owens comes back and throws Waller down and then takes down Theory. Waller gets the upperhand while Owens is distacted and slams him on the outside. Back in the ring he goes for a two count and then hits an elbow off the second rope. Waller gets Owens perched on the top turnbuckle and hammers down on him. Waller goes for a top rope superplex but Owens punches out of it. Waller goes down and Owens hits a Senton Bomb for a two count. Waller rolls Owens up for a two count but Owens kicks out. Waller runs into a stunner and then nails a Waller with a powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

After the match Owens beats up Waller. Owens sets up Waller for a piledriver but Theory comes to Waller's aid. They attack Owens and set up chairs and Cody Rhodes comes out with a chair and both Owens and Rhodes clear out the ring and stand together with chairs. Rhodes goes to pick up his belt and Owens picks it up and hands it to him and pats him on the back. They have decided they are friends.

Solo is backstage with his tribal necklace and he says tonight Roman needs to acknowledge him.

Titus O'Neil is shown in the crowd.

Legado del Fantasma is eating and having a meeting. Santos Escobar says their next order of business is taking the US Title from LA Knight and it's time for people to remember that Legado del Fantasma isn't just a title but a legacy.

Back in the arena, LA Knight makes his way out and stops by the entrance with mic in hand. He takes a jab at Legado del Fantasma and says it looks like they had a fun dinner. He says Escobar is trying to be him and he's forgetting who he's dealing with. Knight calls himself the nation's champ and says he doesn't have time for Escobar and says Escobar can call him names but he'll come out on top. Knight poses and we cut to Michin leaving Aldis' office.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven walk up to Michin. They say they tried to warn Tiffany and they were gonna do what she did and stop the celebration. Michin says it's good she did that as she now has a title match against Jax. Chelsea and Piper storm into Aldis' office and Nia Jax comes out of nowhere and takes out Michin.

Match 4: The Street Profits w/B-Fab -vs- DIY - Tag Title No 1 Contender's Match



Before the match starts we see Trick Williams in the audience. The bell rings and Ford and Gargano start the bout. The men lock up and Ford starts with getting Gargano on the mat but Gargano takes down Ford with drop toe hold. The men grapple around the ring and follow that up with leg take downs. They both pause and nod and shake hands in admiration. Gargano tags in Ciampa and Dawkins is tagged in as well. The men face off and Dawkins takes down Ciampa. Ciampa is taken down again and Ford is tagged who hits Ciampa with a dropkick and they execute a double flapjack on Gargano. Dawkins runs outside the ring and steam rolls Ciampa and we cut to commercial.

We are back from commercial and Gargano is taking out both of the Street Profits. Gargano gets a two count after getting Ford down after suicide dive into the ring. Ciampa is tagged in and Ford tags in Dawkins. Ciampa goes after both guys but is speared by Dawkins who throws Ciampa into Dawkins. Dawkins attempts a top rope Senton but Ciampa moves out of the way. Ciampa tags out and Gargano comes in. Dawkins slams Gargano down and tags Ford. Ford and Gargano suicide dive to their respected opponents then head back in the ring and go back and forth with kicks and punches. Gargano gets Ford on the mat for a two count and we go to commercial.

Smackdown! comes back from commercial with Ciampa and Ford in the ring. Ford rolls up Ciampa for a two count. ZigZag by Ford to Ciampa and Ford goes up top but Gargano gets in the way. Ford gets back up and hits a 450 but Ciampa gets his knees up. Shatter Machine by DIY for Ford for a two count. Dawkins gets Gargano out of the ring and runs in the ring to join Ford. The Street Profits double team Ciampa for a two count. All four men are laid out in the ring... Ciampa and Dawkins battle it out with punches. Ciampa tags in Gargano. DIY double team on Dawkins with a Fairytale ending for a two count. Gargano throws himself outside onto Ford. Gargano tries for a spear through the ropes but Dawkins catches him. The Street Profits hit a super blockbuster on Gargano for the win.

Winners and No 1 Contenders: The Street Profits

The Profits and B-Fab celebrate in the ring and make their way backstage.

Solo Sikoa makes his way down to the ring with Tama Tonga and we cut to another commercial break.

Back from the break, Solo is in the ring with mic in hand. He asks Orlando to acknowledge him to a tonne of boos. Tama acknowledges him, tho - Solo says he sees what it's like but he knows one man who needs to acknowledge him. He calls out Roman Reigns and says if he wants the title of tribal chief to come out and take it from him. Reign's music hits and he comes out stares down Solo and Tama. Reigns slowly makes it to the ring and climbs inside stands facing Solo. Solo takes off the tribal necklace and hands it to Tama Tonga. Solo tells Tama to get back and stands face to face with Reigns. Solo attacks Reign but he's able to capitalize. Solo comes back with a right hand but Reigns connects with a Superman punch. Tama sneak attacks Reigns but Reigns takes him down and throws him outside. He takes apart the announce table and sets up Tonga for a powerbomb. Solo breaks the hold and beats down Reigns and throws him back in the ring. He attempts a spike but Reigns dodges it and hits another superman punch followed by a spear. Solo is throwm out of the ring and Reigns gets back his tribal necklace and puts it on for a huge reaction. Jacob Fatu comes out of nowhere and kicks Reigns and starts beating him down. Fatu throws him into the ring post and then runs into Reigns in the corner turnbuckle. He throws Reigns outside and Tonga and Fatu hoist up Reigns onto Solo's shoulders who powerbombs Reign through the announce table. Fatu then grabs Reigns and throws him back in the ring. The three men crowd around a fallen Reigns and Tonga places the tribal necklace on Solo's neck and they all pose over Reigns as the show goes off the air.