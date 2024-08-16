Latest Update on Rey Fenix's AEW Contract Status

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided updates on The Lucha Brothers' AEW contract status.

Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix are nearing the end of their contracts with AEW, making them impending free agents. Internally, AEW is concerned that the duo might be heading to WWE. However, Meltzer notes that AEW holds an option to extend Fenix’s contract for an additional year due to time he missed because of injuries.

Meltzer writes, "Obviously Penta & Fenix are not being featured. There is concern now because AEW has the right to extend Fenix’s deal for another year due to time off due to injuries. Because of all the talk of his going to WWE and when he’s starting and such, Penta did a tweet saying to stop the gossip and ‘My present is in AEW.’ There were rumors going around he was going to NXT or getting a physical for WWE in Pittsburgh and he’s obviously not about to do anything of the sort while under AEW contract. He just as obviously can’t have signed a WWE deal until that AEW contract expires."

Penta's AEW contract is expected to expire between August and September of this year, while Fenix’s deal may also be up soon unless AEW opts to extend it.

Recently, Fenix was scheduled to compete for the indie promotion New Era Wrestling in El Paso, Texas, on September 27, but he was pulled from the show, with the promotion citing "personal circumstances" as the reason.