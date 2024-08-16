“Stone Cold” Steve Austin Reveals Why He Declined WWE’s Invitation to WrestleMania XL

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin was indeed approached to make an appearance at WrestleMania XL this year. So, why didn’t he show up?

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, “The Texas Rattlesnake” discussed the situation and revealed why he couldn’t accept WWE's invitation to appear at their biggest event of the year, held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

“It was close,” Austin shared about his near-involvement with WrestleMania 40. “They certainly reached out to me. We had conversations.”

He went on to explain why he ultimately decided not to attend “The Show of Shows.”

“My wife and I had some things going on, and I didn’t need to go to Philly at that time,” Austin explained. “I’ve said before, I miss Mania, and Philly was a good town for me back in the day. I appreciate those fans. But I couldn’t make it down for that one. WrestleMania this year is in Vegas.”

In recent interviews, “The Bionic Redneck” has hinted that he might appear at WrestleMania 41 in “Sin City,” and has made it clear that the chances are quite high.

You can watch the full interview with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in the YouTube player below.